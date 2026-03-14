What Kentucky has Learned about its Wide Receivers at Spring Practice

One of the first things Kentucky football fans learned about Will Stein was his motto, “Feed the Studs.” His offensive ideology is simple. Get the ball in your playmakers and let them cook.

The next question was, “Who will be these studs?” Kentucky prioritized trench players in the transfer portal. DeAndre Moore Jr. was a stud the Wildcats targeted, but when he ultimately followed his former recruiter to Colorado, it left many Kentucky fans wondering if the Wildcats had enough stud wide receivers to feed. Quarterback Kenny Minchey believes he has more than enough weapons in his arsenal.

“I feel like I say this every day, but I feel like we have a really good, really deep wide receiver room,” Minchey said after Kentucky’s second spring practice. “We have a lot of fast, twitchy guys, and I feel like that ranges throughout the entire room. I don’t think there’s a fall off, honestly. Also, there’s a few guys who can high-point the ball for sure, and then some long-range guys that will definitely help on Saturdays.”

Nic Anderson is the primary newcomer you need to know, but he’s not the only one. The former Oklahoma and LSU pass-catcher was Dillon Gabriel’s favorite target in Norman. He definitely fits the mold of a guy who can high-point the football. Before spring practice began, Anderson spent a ton of time cultivating a relationship with his quarterback.

“He’s always putting that ball in the right spot. Shoot, if he misses, I’ll let you know,” said Anderson.

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Early Spring Practice Standouts

When Minchey was asked which wide receivers have popped in spring practice, he shared a surprising response: Brock Coffman. The Lexington native was lightly recruited out of Sayre High School before spending one season at Louisville. When he transferred to Kentucky, it didn’t move the needle, but he’s done just that during his first days of spring practice.

“On day one, he had a few big catches, which I was expecting that, but his background, his history, I don’t think a lot of people are expecting that, but he’s a really good athlete. He’s made a lot of plays already,” said Minchey.

The Kentucky quarterback shared one other name, Shane Carr. The California native was a high school quarterback, who quickly picked up the wide receiver position at the FCS level, leading Southern Utah in receiving during each of his first two years of college football.

“He’s very athletic, really good receiver, very fundamentally sound, so he’s gonna be really good too,” said Minchey.

He’s taking a step up in competition, but offensive coordinator Joe Sloan sees the tools and traits of a pass-catcher who can excel in the SEC.

“Shane was extremely productive at his previous school. I think he has a lot of fluidity. He catches the ball really well. He’s an intelligent player, so he can play outside and inside,” said Sloan.

“He can do a lot of different things, move around. No matter what position you play, you’re going to move around. He can get up in the air, and really make a lot of plays right up in the air, in terms of his body control. That’s what I like to see him carry over…. So I’m excited for him. He’s been great. I think he’s assimilating really well to the team and the environment and the level (of play), so it’s been good.”

A Key Returner for Kentucky

While most Kentucky fans are more interested in what the newcomers are bringing to the table, there are a few returners who can be impact performers on Saturdays. DJ Miller was one of the most decorated players in Kentucky’s 2025 recruiting class. After missing the first half of the season with a soft tissue injury, he was a difference-maker down the stretch. In six games, he caught 13 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns, including a 56-yard score vs. Tennessee.

A lengthy, 6-foot-3 athlete, Miller fits the prototype of an outside wide receiver. Sloan believes he can be much more than that. Miller has surprised Anderson during the transfer’s first few months on campus.

“Coming in, I heard that he was a little bit more nonchalant, but he’s really stepped into a leadership role alongside with me, and he’s been a real important voice in that room,” said Anderson. “Obviously a bigger body, very physical, goes up and gets the ball, attacks it, and that’s something we need in this offense for sure.”

This Kentucky wide receiver room is far from a finished product. This spring’s objective is to create chemistry with Kenny Minchey. It’s a process, one that will hopefully manifest in more than enough studs for Minchey to feed this fall.