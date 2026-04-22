What Kentucky's returning pieces bring going into the 2026-27 season

Every player from last season’s Kentucky roster has officially made a decision for 2026-27.

Seven Wildcats left via the transfer portal, and all seven have landed at new schools. Two others, Otega Oweh and Jayden Quaintance, are off to the NBA. That leaves five returning players for head coach Mark Pope. Those five (who we’ll spend the rest of this article talking about) will be joined by a pair of talented transfer guards in Zoom Diallo (Washington) and Alex Wilkins (Furman), along with a couple of incoming freshmen in Zyon Hawthorne and Mason Williams.

All together, Pope has nine of his 15 roster spots filled. More players will be added over the coming weeks/months. But while we wait for Pope and his staff to round out next season’s team, let’s take a look at what the five returnees can bring to Kentucky in 2026-27.

Malachi Moreno (So.) center

After an All-SEC Freshman Team season, Malachi Moreno will the test the NBA Draft waters. The plan is to gain as much feedback as possible, then return to Kentucky. Barring a massive jump in his stock throughout the process (he is not currently projected to be drafted), he’ll be playing in Lexington for the 2026-27 season. And with that, he’ll immediately hold down the starting center position.

Moreno exceeded expectations in year one as a Wildcat. It only took the seven-footer five games to steal the starting role from veteran Brandon Garrison. He posted a pair of double-doubles within his first seven games. Remember the buzzer-beating game-winner on the road against LSU? Remember his 11-point, 11-rebound performance (while dealing with foul trouble) against Florida in Gainesville. Moreno averaged 7.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.5 blocks in just 22.6 minutes per outing for the season while shooting 58.2 percent.

It’s no secret that Moreno’s final few games of the season fell short of the expectations he set for himself. Across Kentucky’s last seven games, he averaged just five points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 0.9 blocks in 21.7 minutes per contest on 52.6 percent shooting. The wear and tear of a long freshman season appeared to get into his legs a bit down the stretch. But throughout it all, his name continued to pop up as a potential draft sleeper — not many college players his size possess his level of skill, especially not many freshmen.

Moreno is already a starting-caliber center in the SEC — full stop. But for Kentucky to improve on last season’s disappointing run, he’ll need to fine-tune his game. Building his body in the weight room will be key. Getting off the floor even quicker for second-chance points and rebounds is another. One of the biggest knocks on Moreno’s game last season was his struggles to score around the rim. He shot just 48.5 percent on layups last season, per CBB Analytics, a number that put him in the 59th percentile among all centers. That will need to improve.

The rebounding is there. The rim protection is there. The playmaking is there, but it could use a boost. Pope has mentioned wanting to include Moreno more in the offense. He could have the ball in his hands more often as a sophomore. Moreno doesn’t need to start shooting threes, but expanding his range beyond the paint would add another threat to his game. He proved to be a solid free-throw shooter through stretches in SEC play. Adding a couple more midrange looks to his shot diet would create more space on the floor for himself and those around him. He can become a bigger hub of the offense if Pope chooses to go that route.

Expectations for sophomore Malachi Moreno will be high. He’s never been one to shy away from that. By playing alongside pass-heavy guards in Diallo and Wilkins, his game should take a leap going into 2026-27. That alone will be a reason for excitement.

Kam Williams (Jr.) wing

Just as Kam Williams was beginning to figure things out, a broken foot from a non-contact injury spoiled his momentum. He went down against Texas on January 21, but immediately got into surgery and began rehab. He was back on the court less than two months later, playing bigger minutes than expected in the SEC Tournament. Basketball aside, there is real value in having a player who will do whatever it takes to be on the floor with his teammates. And while Williams wasn’t the same player after coming back from injury, he hit a handful of big shots in the postseason.

As the current Kentucky roster stands in late April, it’s tough to nail down what Williams’ role will be next season. Moreno, Diallo, and Wilkins can be penciled in as starters, but that leaves spots open at the 3 and the 4. Can Williams take one of those? Or will Pope find someone in the portal/high school ranks/internationally to fill it? Regardless, there will be a spot in the rotation for the 6-foot-8 wing.

The best version of Williams last season came when he was getting downhill. That didn’t happen as often once he came back from injury, but right before then, there was a gradual willingness to attack the rim. His best offensive skill is his three-point shooting (remember his 8-10 performance from deep against Bellarmine?). If he can complement that by getting into the paint more often, everyone around him will benefit. After an oddly slow start to the season with his outside shot, he still ended the year shooting 35.9 percent from long range.

And then there’s his defense. Williams is long and athletic with quick enough feet to capably defend guys at his position. To use a fancy all-in-one stat from CBB Analytics called DRAPM (defined as a player’s impact on their team’s points allowed per 100 possessions below the division average), Williams posted a number of 4.2, which ranked him in the 99th percentile among all guards. He stays in front of his man and can create havoc through steals and blocks. If Williams can replicate and expand upon his improving play right before last season’s injury, he’ll be seeing long stretches of minutes in 2026-27.

Trent Noah (Jr.) wing

Trent Noah could have easily left Kentucky for the transfer portal in each of the last two offseasons. Smaller schools than UK could offer him starter minutes. But he’s elected to continue living out his dream despite being someone on the outside looking in on the rotation. Injuries to his teammates in the last two seasons allowed Noah to step into larger roles. He’s now played 51 college games (three as a starter last season) throughout his career. That’s led to 2.8 points and 2.1 rebounds in 10.9 minutes per outing on 33.3 percent outside shooting.

Clocking in at 6-foot-5, Noah has mostly stood out as a sneaky good rebounder. But he’s on the floor to fire off shots from deep. Ticking up his percentages in 2026-27 will be required if he wants to wiggle into the rotation more often. Going the entire month of February (or any month) without a made triple cannot happen again in his junior season.

One thing about Noah is clear: he wants to be a Wildcat. The Harlan native bleeds blue, and that’s not anything to scoff at in today’s portal/NIL era. When we talk about retention, being able to keep guys who know the program and the coaching staff well is important. How much Noah actually plays next season will depend on what the final roster looks like, but if his 33.3 three-point percentage goes up to 37+, there will be stretches where he can and will impact games. Keep in mind that Noah began last season shooting 46.2 percent from deep (12-26) through his first eight games played.

Braydon Hawthorne (R-Fr.) wing

Regardless of how Pope fills out the rest of the roster this offseason, there might not be a bigger X-factor than Braydon Hawthorne. The 6-foot-8 wing was a late addition to last season’s team after rising up the high school rankings. But his skinny frame and raw skills kept him from getting on the floor, resulting in a redshirt. He returns to Kentucky with expectations that he’ll step into a real role as a redshirt freshman.

No one is projecting him to be Tayshaun Prince. But that is at least a good template for what he can strive to be moving forward. Hawthorne is incredibly long and added some needed weight throughout the 2025-26 campaign. He’ll need to put on even more muscle if he wants to compete in the SEC. His jumper as a high schooler was pretty. Stepping in as someone who can knock down shots is an easy way for him to get on the floor this season.

But Hawthorne also hasn’t played a real basketball game in over a year. He’s still mostly an unknown, but one with obvious potential. How fast can he and Pope unlock it? Hawthorne developing into a productive player sooner rather than later would be a huge boost to the rotation next season.

Reece Potter (R-Jr.) center

Like Hawthorne, we didn’t get to see Reece Potter play for Kentucky last season. But unlike Hawthorne, Potter has plenty of college experience. The Lexington native spent two years at Miami (OH) before transferring home and redshirting last season. As a sophomore in 2024-25, Potter averaged 6.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 17 minutes per outing. Standing at 7-foot-1, he’s a career 39.8 percent outside shooter (37-93) as a college player.

Potter’s role next season could be limited. As the roster currently stands, he would be considered the backup to Moreno. But Kentucky is also recruiting 7-foot-5 USC transfer, Gabe Dynes. There is a world (probably the one we live in) where Potter is the third-string center next season, even if Dynes doesn’t land at UK. That’s not a bad thing considering he’s played 56 college games. And like Noah, it’s clear that Potter wants to play for Kentucky.

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