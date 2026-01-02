What Kentucky Will Have to Spend for Top Transfer Portal Players

The transfer portal officially opens for business when the clock strikes midnight, giving Will Stein an opportunity to build his first Kentucky football roster with free agents.

During his introductory press conference, the new Kentucky head football coach stated that recruiting is still a relationship business. However, in the transfer portal, money talks. “If the first conversation is about money, probably not the place for you. Not because of the lack of it. We have plenty of that here,” Stein said. “I talked to about 10,000 people at the basketball game, all willing and supportive of the program. I know we have that.”

Kentucky should have its financial ducks in a row to take a few big swings when assembling this roster. Here are On3’s estimates for what it will cost to get the best players at various positions of need.

Quarterback

Cutter Boley‘s departure throws a wrinkle into the equation. Obviously, they would have spent money to re-sign him, but the open market can be costly and it varies wildly. Pete Nakos reports that more than 20 quarterbacks made north of $1 million last fall. During this cycle, a few quarterbacks could fetch more than $4 million.

Estimate: $750,000-$4 million

Offensive Tackle

Cutter Leftwich is building an offensive line from scratch. A few returning reserves may be able to emerge as starters, but Kentucky will need a few from the portal to assemble a starting five.

During the last transfer portal cycle, Isaiah World and Ethan Onianwa were fetching seven-figure deals. Onianwa did not start for Ohio State. World earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors at Oregon. Kentucky could certainly use an all-conference offensive tackle.

Estimate: $500k-$1.2 million

Wide Receiver

Things are trending in the right direction for a couple of young Kentucky playmakers to return, but they have an opportunity to make a splash at the wide receiver position. A veteran with explosiveness on his resume is just what the doctor ordered. Malcom Simmons and Marquis Johnson are two players who have been connected to Kentucky so far.

Estimate: $700k-$1 million

Defensive Back

Kentucky is clearing some room at cornerback. Ty Bryant will return, but he needs some help at safety. The Cats have an opportunity to take a big swing or two because it’s one of the least valued positions in the transfer portal. There’s typically a large supply of defensive backs, which lowers the financial demand for their services.

Estimate: $300,000-$850,000

Transfer Portal Preview

