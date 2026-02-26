What Kentucky's resume says about its NCAA Tournament fate

Congratulations, Kentucky, you have survived the seed-line slip-up portion of the schedule. With a road win at South Carolina, there are no more Quad 2, 3 or 4 games left for the Wildcats in the regular season. There’s a chance another could be added to the mix in Nashville at the SEC Tournament — John Calipari’s 2022-23 team added a Quad 2 loss to Vanderbilt (No. 81 in the NET) as an 8.5-point favorite in the opening round that year — but as things stand today, it’s resume-boosting territory this point forward.

UK will wrap up with a trio of Quad 1s with two top-20 NET/WAB (wins above bubble) matchups at home vs. Vanderbilt (Feb. 28) and Florida (Mar. 7) and a top-50 battle on the road at Texas A&M (No. 42). Sitting at No. 27 in the WAB and No. 29 in the NET with no bad losses to potentially add, the Wildcats are now essentially a lock to make the NCAA Tournament. They probably still would have been in with a loss in Columbia, but could have opened themselves up to a freefall to bubble territory. That’s now off the table, thankfully, with the latest projections putting them in the No. 6 to No. 8 seed territory — Bracket Matrix gives Mark Pope’s squad an average seed of 7.22 out of 127 national brackets — but real WAB upside down the stretch.

And we know the Selection Committee loves them some WAB, as KSR’s Tyler Thompson detailed earlier in the week.

Right now, the Cats have a WAB of 2.98, good for No. 27 nationally. That’s a No. 7 seed. Their games against Vanderbilt (.62), Texas A&M (.72) and Florida (.77) could see them jump as many as 10 spots up to No. 17 with a 5.09 — a big assumption they’ll take care of business in all three, obviously, but it’s the opportunity in front of them. That’d give them the top No. 5 seed, not even considering what a couple of wins in the SEC Tournament or some funky losses for teams ahead of UK over the next couple of weeks could do. We’re getting ahead of ourselves and only accounting for Kentucky’s own team success, but you get the idea. Things could get a lot better for the blue and white entering March Madness.

What happens, though, if nothing changes for the Wildcats? What does their current resume (18-10, 9-6) say about how things will unfold over the next month-plus, sitting at 5-8 in Q1 games and 4-2 in Q2 with no Q3 or Q4 losses? We shouldn’t rule out a solid run, given what we’ve already seen from these guys.

Bart Torvik named UK one of Tuesday’s biggest winners, despite the ho-hum nature of the nine-point win at South Carolina. Again, it essentially guaranteed a punched ticket to the Big Dance — the Cats’ current odds are now up to 99.9 percent. The same popular outlet also compares resumes to past NCAA Tournament teams and their seeds, bid types and, most importantly, finishes. Interestingly enough, as frustrating as it is to win eight of nine, then lose three straight and respond with an uninspiring Quad 2 road win, Kentucky is in a similar spot to multiple second-weekend programs in recent years.

Among them?

2023 Michigan State – No. 7 seed, Sweet 16

2018 Texas A&M – No. 7 seed, Sweet 16

2016 Notre Dame – No. 6 seed, Elite Eight

Now, it’s not always the best-case scenario for any specific resume — even the best of the best get bounced early, as we see every year. There are also teams with similar profiles that got knocked out right about where their floors suggested they should be sent home. Kentucky certainly has played like a first-round exit team at times.

2009 California – No. 7 seed, Round of 64

2011 Vanderbilt – No. 5 seed, Round of 64

2025 Mississippi State – No. 8 seed, Round of 64

2010 Georgia Tech – No. 10 seed, Round of 32

2018 Seton Hall – No. 8 seed, Round of 32

2022 Michigan State – No. 7 seed, Round of 32

2023 TCU – No. 6 seed, Round of 32

Using the projected resume, one that expects Kentucky to finish No. 30 in the NET and No. 33 in the WAB, there are a couple of other blasts from the past to keep in mind as the Wildcats begin their journey.

Again, some excellent finishes that would leave BBN feeling fulfilled, others that would probably not be good enough.

2010 Clemson – No. 7 seed, Round of 64

2012 Iowa State – No. 8 seed, Round of 32

2016 Iowa – No. 7 seed, Round of 32

2021 Florida – No. 7 seed, Round of 32

2024 Clemson – No. 6 seed, Elite Eight

No Final Four outliers to speak of, but win a couple of games down the stretch (or all of them), and those will certainly jump back in the mix. If you could promise me an Elite Eight right now, though, I’m taking it 10 times out of 10.