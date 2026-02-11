What Mark Pope and Bill Keightley said about the denim in 1996

Kentucky’s throwback denim uniforms are still a hot topic around Big Blue Nation, a fan base still celebrating Saturday’s win over Tennessee and all of the fun around it. Many fans hope the Wildcats will wear the Cons Blue jerseys for the rest of the season. Otega Oweh hopes so, too.

Mark Pope wouldn’t comment on the future of their 1996 throwbacks during his Monday evening radio conversation with Tom Leach. Fans will have to wait until Saturday’s game at Gainesville to see if Kentucky will take their jeans on the road. They already have the away denims in the closet.

Until then, the nostalgia continues throughout Big Blue Nation with denim merch, another sneaker release later this month, and more flashbacks to 1996.

Let’s keep it up with quotes from college-aged Pope, then a senior captain for The Untouchables, who offered a player’s perspective as the Wildcats faced intense criticism from the fan base for stepping outside of tradition.

“If it says ‘Kentucky’ on the front, that’s all that matters.”

Pope played his best basketball during the 1996 denim release, recording back-to-back double-doubles for the first time with career highs in the first two games in jeans. A 30-year-old quote from Pope reads like something he could say today.

Found in an old Jerry Tipton’s Basketball Notebook from February 18, 1996, Pope said, “Everybody’s trying to make a buck here or there. It doesn’t affect us. If it says ‘Kentucky’ on the front, that’s all that matters.”

As the story goes, CBS announcer Billy Packer riled up Kentucky fans when he compared the new threads to North Carolina blue during a UK–Arkansas broadcast. BBN was upset with Packer for saying it and with Kentucky for changing its look in the middle of a great season, riding an 18-game win streak.

Pope fired back with a jab of his own, suggesting Packer might need his eyes checked.

“I know Billy Packer’s getting a little older,” Pope told Tipton, while admitting he didn’t even realize Kentucky had changed its shade of blue.

He said, “I didn’t know it was a different color. I saw the paper the other day with the pictures of all the different uniforms. I looked at it as close as I could. The colors all looked the same.”

Bill Keightley’s two cents

That same Herald-Leader story also quoted longtime UK equipment manager Bill Keightley, who saw the uproar as a sign that things were going just fine in Lexington.

“The team must be doing pretty well if they’ve got nothing else to complain about,” Keightley said.

And when it came to the Carolina blue comparison, Keightley had little patience. He even held the Cons Blue uniform next to a Carolina blue towel to make his point.

“Anybody who thinks that’s Carolina blue better have his eyes checked,” Keightley said. “It’s not even close to Carolina blue. Not in the ball park.”