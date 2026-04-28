What Me'Arah O'Neal's commitment means for Kentucky WBB

Me’Arah “Meezy” O’Neal, the daughter of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, became Kentucky women’s basketball’s third transfer portal addition of the offseason when she announced her commitment to Kenny Brooks‘ program on Monday. The 6-foot-4 forward is entering her junior season and will be a key day-one contributor in the blue and white. Here is what her commitment means for the Cats.

Kenny Brooks reels in a surefire starting big

At a sophomore at Florida, O’Neal averaged 13.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals per game. Like fellow new Wildcat Diana Collins, who is coming in from Alabama, O’Neal will bring much-needed SEC experience to a Kentucky team that lacks it.

McDonald’s All-American Maddyn Greenway will be running the point this season, and being a freshman, she won’t have any SEC experience heading into the new year, obviously, so getting someone like O’Neal to help make that transition easier for the freshmen should wound up being very helpful.

Additionally, O’Neal will likely slide in at the four, and unlike Teonni Key, O’Neal can shoot it from deep. This past season, she shot 38.1% from three-point range. Kentucky shouldn’t regress too much at the four and could even see an upgrade at that position. You’ll definitely take that.

There is some real swagger on the WBB side at Kentucky

When you land a player as popular as O’Neal, you instantly become cooler. You just do. Kentucky basketball is already an incredible brand, but now, the women’s program doesn’t have to feed off the men’s basketball brand all the time now. It certainly helps, but it’s no longer a must. Kentucky WOMEN’S basketball is its own brand now.

Between the success that Kenny Brooks has had at previous stops, how he has turned several unproven commodities into pros and the Kentucky brand itself, the women’s basketball program at Kentucky has become an attractive destination for the brightest stars in the sport.

At what point do we see Shaq make an appearance?

Now, the question we all want to know the answer to. When does Shaq make an appearance at Kentucky? Will he show up at a random frat party? Does DJ Diesel take over the college bars on Limestone? What games will we spot Shaq at?

These are the questions we must know.

Until then, we celebrate the fact that the O’Neal’s are now a part of Big Blue Nation.

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