What People are Saying about the Kentucky Comeback Win over Tennessee

The first Saturday in February produced a sensational slate of college basketball. Rivalry games lived up to the hype. The Kentucky comeback win did not soak up all of the oxygen, thanks to North Carolina’s late-game heroics over Duke, but there were still plenty of people taking notice of Mark Pope‘s work in Lexington. Here’s what folks around the college basketball world are saying about the Cats.

CBS Sports: “Big Vibe Swings” for Kentucky

It has been almost two months to the day that Matt Norlander described Kentucky as the “most overpaid, overrated, disappointing team in college basketball.” Last night he wrote, “Some big vibe swings in Lexington this season.” That feels like an understatement.

Following the victory over the Vols, Norlander is preparing to see Kentucky in the Top 25 on Monday. “The Kentucky Wildcats have won eight of their past nine games and sit at 17-7,” said Norlander. “They had the same record a year ago through 24 games on their way to the S16. And they just swept Tennessee in back-to-back years for the first time since 2012. UK will be ranked come Monday.”

In CBS’s weekly winners and losers column, it’s safe to say which category Kentucky fits into.

“Kentucky has turned itself into a gritty basketball team after its toughness was questioned by every nook and cranny of the basketball world in non-conference play,” wrote Isaac Trotter. “The Wildcats rallied from a 14-point deficit to knock off No. 25 Tennessee 74-71. Collin Chandler delivered three enormous triples, including the go-ahead bucket in the final minute. Otega Oweh (21 points) and Denzel Aberdeen (16 points) out-dueled Vols’ star freshman Nate Ament, who totaled a game-high 29. Ament’s early-season struggles are all but a distant memory.”

“This UK story is wild,” Gary Parrish added. “The Wildcats are shorthanded but still 8-1 in their past nine. And what a college basketball day/season we’re having! If you can get past the court cases and other nonsense, the product is top-shelf.”

Collin Freaking Chandler

Captain Clutch delivered again. The sensational three-pointer in the final minute caught everyone’s attention.

“Stifling second-half defense by the Wildcats,” wrote ESPN’s Jeff Borzello. “Trailed by 14 at the break, held Vols to 6-for-30 shooting after halftime. Got to the rim at will late, then Collin Chandler with the go-ahead 3.”

Kentucky has now had not one, but TWO incredible comebacks against Tennessee this season.



The Cats don't have what they had talent wise with Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance, but Mark Pope has rallied this team and has it headed towards the NCAA Tournament. https://t.co/W8NbXeBkmK — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 8, 2026

Kentucky Can Win an SEC Championship

Even though Kentucky keeps pulling off the same trick — digging into a deep hole, then finding their way out with a big comeback — it’s a completely different looking team than the one we saw in non-conference play.

“The reason this team is better is because they’re playing together and they’re playing hard,” ESPN’s Dalen Cuff said on The Field of 68 After Dark. “Bear in mind, their issues were just playing hard earlier in the year. I will credit Pope, I love him, he kept blaming himself. ‘I gotta do this.’ He took so much accountability.”

He took accountability, found roles for his players to thrive in, and instilled a sense of belief in this team. They’re imperfect, but they’re playing hard and staying in the fight. That’s a recipe for success.

“They can legitimately win a championship this year,” said Rob Dauster. “They can win the SEC Championship. I don’t think that they will, but if you go into Florida and win and you’re in first place in the SEC. If you’re in first place in the SEC on Valentine’s Day, you can win an SEC Championship. They can win the SEC Tournament.”