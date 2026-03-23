What the National Media is Saying About Kentucky after NCAA Tournament Exit

The 2025-26 Kentucky basketball season is over. While some of the results were exciting, particularly the Tennessee sweep and the victory at Arkansas, a second round NCAA Tournament exit with a 22-14 record is a disappointment.

How that disappointment is viewed depends on your perspective. For the folks around the national media, there’s one clear angle in play: the cost of Kentucky’s roster.

The $22 million number followed Mark Pope and his program throughout the 2026 season. Whether it’s entirely accurate or not, USA Today’s Zach Osterman pointed out that Pope “did not accept but also did not necessarily refute” in his NCAA Tournament comments. Here’s how numerous college basketball writers discussed the Kentucky loss and how it reflects on the Wildcats’ poor return on investment.

Pointed Criticism from The Athletic

There were a few times I exclaimed, “Damn,” while reading C.J. Moore’s dispatch from St. Louis for The Athletic. The lede will knock your socks off.

“Mark Pope spent the final minutes of Kentucky’s season with his arms crossed, watching quietly Sunday afternoon as the most expensive roster in the history of college basketball exited in the second round of the NCAA Tournament without much of a fight,” wrote Moore.

I mean, he’s not wrong. Some will say Moore is wrong to call it the most expensive roster in the history of college basketball. The Athletic writer then dropped this:

“Kentucky spent a reported $22 million dollars to fix that. Pope didn’t run from that number in the preseason; he embraced it. Almost flaunted it. He wanted to have the most and spend the most. “But he’s spent the past few months backpedaling, pushing against Kentucky’s salary pool — “we’ve heard so many numbers go around” — and even lecturing the media this past week when he was asked if Michigan star Yaxel Lendeborg’s claim that Kentucky was ready to spend $7 million-$9 million to land him was true.”

The point Moore makes is that it’s okay to be willing to spend big to build a roster. You just can’t spend big and not bring in no-doubt NBA players. Kentucky clearly did not have the talent that matched the reported price tag, nor did the Cats have the kind of players that fit Pope’s system. Moore still believes Pope should get a mulligan on the disappointing season.

“His job is not in jeopardy yet, but in this era, when you spend and do not win at the level that’s expected, donors will give for only so long. Eventually, they’ll hit pause, and the way to get them to give again is to change coaches.”

[The Athletic: Kentucky didn’t get money’s worth from $22m roster. It’s on Mark Pope to get more]

Kentucky Injuries Don’t Change Expectations

This is Kentucky basketball. Simply put, it is what it is. Regardless of the injury circumstances, BBN has high expectations for its basketball program. Pope’s first team also dealt with numerous injuries. Being able to withstand those injuries was a point of emphasis during the roster-building process, but it did not work.

“Kentucky fades into the offseason among college basketball’s big disappointments,” Osterman wrote. “And Pope, who provided such fresh air to the stale climate that preceded him in Lexington, enters that offseason fully informed about the weight of expectation on his job, and the price of failing to rise to meet it.”

[USA Today: Kentucky paid for a Final Four. Not This. Mark Pope’s Bluegrass Honeymoon is Over]

Mark Pope is on the Clock, and Mitch Barnhart is not without blame

Many observers of Sunday’s game between Iowa State and Kentucky noticed the same thing. T.J. Otzelberger‘s team played the way Kentucky fans want to watch the Wildcats play. Kentucky spent big to win big, but there wasn’t a clear process in place to make it happen. Yahoo’s Dan Wolken believes those mistakes weren’t just a one-off, but the culmination of mistakes that started with Mitch Barnhart’s process in searching for John Calipari’s replacement.

The next Kentucky athletic director, however, will almost certainly understand what Barnhart did not: Brands no longer matter in college athletics the way they used to. It would be unfair to say that Kentucky is just another program in the NIL era, but the things that used to set Kentucky apart in the chase for elite players are now tangential. That should be plainly obvious after spending $22 million on a replacement-level roster. If Barnhart had understood two years ago what wins in college basketball now, he might have looked at his coaching search differently. The ability to evaluate in the portal, spend wisely and build chemistry is everything. Instead, Barnhart leaned into track record and relationships, targeting Baylor’s Scott Drew and checking in with Billy Donovan before quickly zeroing in on Pope, who had never won an NCAA tournament game in nine years at Utah Valley and BYU. No AD can guarantee that a coaching hire is going to work out, but Barnhart’s process — targeting an established NCAA championship coach from the pre-NIL era, an NBA coach who hadn’t been in college since 2015 and an alum with a decent-but-unspectacular track record at smaller schools showed no real logical consistency. Kentucky didn’t know what it was getting two years ago because its coaching search was led by an AD who didn’t have a good basketball theory for why he wanted who he wanted.

[Yahoo: After embarrassing NCAA Tournament exit, Mark Pope is on the clock]

Iowa State Culture vs. Kentucky Culture

The Field of 68: After Dark is a show that reacts to the wins and losses, without straying too terribly much into the macro. This win for Iowa State personified the program Otzelberger has built in Ames.

“That was a culture win. It was a testament to what T.J. has built in terms of the identity, in terms of who they are as a team, in terms of the next man up mentality; all of that cliche shit that we always hear about and talk about, that is everything that Iowa State is,” Rob Dauster said on Sunday night.

Kentucky had a bunch of pieces, albeit ones that didn’t really fit together. Iowa State was missing one of its biggest pieces, Joshua Jefferson, but it didn’t matter. They still took care of business.

“Mark Pope said before that game, T.J. could take five guys from the rec, give them a week, and he’d make them a monster defensively. That’s not what Kentucky is at all. I thought the contrast between program and culture building, versus Kentucky’s team-building, was a stark, stark difference in this game,” said Dauster.