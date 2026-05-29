What the numbers says about Kentucky vs. Wake Forest matchup

Kentucky and Wake Forest have not played a college baseball game since 1950. That will change on Friday afternoon in Morgantown. The Cats and Demon Deacons will start the NCAA Tournament with a ACC vs. SEC non-conference clash. What can we expect to see for these two clubs? Let’s see what the numbers say.

The Deacs certainly look like one of the best No. 2 seeds in the field with a a very good offense and a pitching staff with elite strikeout production.

Wake Forest

Record: 38-19 (16-14)

RPI: 20

DSR: 16

Runs: 7.9 (No. 35 overall)

Home Runs: 90 (No. 26 overall)

OBP: .412 (No. 29 overall)

Slugging: .506 (No. 28 overall)

Runs Allowed: 4.6 (No. 22 overall)

ERA: 4.65 (No. 42 overall)

WHIP: 1.41 (No. 52 overall)

K Rate: 30.5% (No. 2 overall)

Walk Rate: 12.5% (No. 235 overall)

Kentucky

Record: 31-21 (13-17)

RPI: 37

DSR: 30

Runs: 7.1 (No. 100 overall)

Home Runs: 55 (No. 142 overall)

OBP: .399 (No. 63 overall)

Slugging: .457 (No. 94 overall)

Runs Allowed: 5.3 (No. 77 overall)

ERA: 5.36 (No. 97 overall)

WHIP: 1.49 (No. 83 overall)

K Rate: 22.7% (No. 54 overall)

Walk Rate: 11.1% (No. 155 overall)

Wake Forest has the best offense in this regional and the Demon Deacons might also have the best starting pitcher. That is concerning for Kentucky. This ACC program has offensive power, but the biggest weakness has also been a huge weakness for UK. Both staffs hand out plenty of free passes. Jaxon The Bat Cats could find an in-game advantage if they can grind some counts and earn some walks.

The Diamond Sports Ranking (DSR) is a predictive ranking system put in place to this season to help the selection committee seed teams. This advanced metric says both Wake Forest (No. 16) and Kentucky (No. 30) are top-30 teams. The Bat Cats went 6-6 against top-15 teams this season with a sweep over Alabama plus wins against Auburn (road), Florida (road), and Arkansas (home). Wake Forest was 3-12 against top-30 teams and lost every ACC series against Georgia Tech, Florida State, Virginia, and Miami. Wake Forest also went 1-2 against Coastal Carolina with game at home, away, and a neutral site. The two other wins came against Liberty.

Wake Forest has crushed lower competition but has struggled against teams on an even playing field. Kentucky has been at its best versus the top teams on the schedule. That creates a fascinating opening round matchup in the NCAA Tournament.

How To Watch: No. 2 Wake Forest vs. No. 3 Kentucky

The NCAA Tournament gets started at high noon on Friday. Kentucky and Wake Forest will get a national television window for what is expected to be a terrific 2 vs. 3 matchup in the Morgantown regional.

Tom Hart and Jensen Lewis will have the call on ESPN2.

Date Opponent Venue Time Stream May 29 (Friday) Wake Forest Kendrick Family Ballpark Noon ET ESPN2

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