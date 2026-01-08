What was the final shot supposed to be? Not an off-balance pull-up from Jaland Lowe

The last four minutes were nightmarish for Kentucky, turning an eight-point lead into a five-point loss to fall to 9-6 on the season and potentially outside the NCAA Tournament conversation — at least for now, adding a Quad 3 loss to a resume that was already questionable, at best.

Those offensive possessions in the final segment?

Jaland Lowe blocked jumper (4:08)

Malachi Moreno turnover (3:44)

Brandon Garrison made field goal (2:17)

Jaland Lowe missed 3-point jumper (1:35)

Malachi Moreno turnover (:54)

Brandon Garrison turnover (:28)

Otega Oweh missed layup (:17)

Jaland Lowe missed 3-point jumper (:03)

As Mark Pope sees it, the plays were there and he doesn’t hate the idea behind anything his players did, but the execution was abysmal — especially coming out of three separate timeouts in the final 1:03.

“I was happy with our decision-making, I think we just didn’t execute. We just didn’t complete the plays that were there,” Pope said after the loss. “You think about the last couple of possessions where we have Malachi’s backdoor to Otega, Otega’s layup in transition, BG’s backdoor to Kam (Williams) — all right plays, they’re the right plays. One just went off our fingertips, inexpliciably, one was just executed poorly, one was just a layup that didn’t go down.

“It was just incredibly frustrating — and sometimes the game treats you that way.”

The most egregious, unfortunately, was the final play of the game for the Wildcats. Pope called a timeout with nine seconds to go, which resulted in a head-scratching contested pull-up 3-pointer from Lowe with three ticks left on the clock — his attempt not particularly close.

Rewatching the look, there is nothing actually drawn up outside of a couple of Garrison screens. The rest was Kentucky’s starting point guard keeping his eye on the prize, ready to be the hero.

Kentucky's last offensive play, coming out of a timeout. pic.twitter.com/ARcyVmHoJq — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) January 8, 2026

Surely that wasn’t the call, right? That would be correct, according to Pope.

The actual plan was for Lowe to drive and kick out to a shooter, specifically Kam Williams. Then the play broke apart and the junior point guard tried putting the team on his back.

“We were trying to get J-Lowe downhill — he had so much success kind of rejecting on that side,” Pope said. “So we just were trying to get to a reject again and have a little action on the weak side. And we just didn’t, we went over the ball screen, and the pace of that, again, was slow, and we actually ended up not getting downhill, and it was a broken play.”

“So if he gets downhill, that’s maybe where you are trying to find Kam?” Tom Leach responded.

“Yes,” he said.

The intended shot recipient didn’t love how things unfolded, obviously, with Williams crediting the Missouri defense for throwing a new look at Kentucky to wreck the play.

It was ugly and broken, and worst of all, he didn’t even a chance to prove himself in the biggest moment. All of it was frustrating, but what can you do now? The Wildcats have no choice but to regroup and run it back Saturday with Josh Hubbard and Mississippi State in town.

“We just drew up a little playcall, trying to figure out what the best option was,” Williams said. “Their defense did something different than we prepared for, so we decided to just hoist a shot up. We didn’t have that much time. The playcall wasn’t what everybody wanted, I guess, but at the end of the day, the game is over.

“We got another one Saturday, so we have to put the work in.”

This team is finding new ways to lose basketball games every time it takes the floor at this point.