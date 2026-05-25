What we know leaving Championship Sunday

Championship Sunday has come and gone in the college baseball world. We are all now just one sleep away from finding out what the entire NCAA Tournament field will be for the 2026 postseason. Kentucky is still playing the waiting game.

Nothing becomes official until Monday’s selection show that will start at noon ET on ESPN2. But we did get some real intel before the sun went down on Sunday.

We’ve got automatic bids locked in and have a better view of the NCAA Tournament bubble. Let’s dive into the latest and where Kentucky sits heading into Memorial Day.

What we know about Kentucky’s bid chances on Championship Sunday

Regional Hosts

This is who will host the 16 four-team tournaments next weekend. Kentucky went 5-4 against this group. The seed numbers will be unveiled on the selection show.

🚨 2026 DI Baseball Regional Host Sites 🚨



👉 https://t.co/4UMGre4vOL



The 16 sites are listed in alphabetical order.#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/fZn8Ism7HE — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 25, 2026

Georgia, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Texas, North Carolina, Texas A&M, Oregon, Florida, Southern Miss, Kansas, Nebraska, UCLA, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Florida State, and Alabama are your hosts. Seven SEC teams secured a top-16 seed. If Kentucky makes the field, they will likely be faced in one of the nine pods that do not include an SEC team as a host.

Automatic Bids

Conference Champion American East Carolina America East Binghamton A-10 VCU ACC Georgia Tech Atlantic Sun Lipscomb Big 12 Kansas Big East St. John’s Big South Longwood Big Ten UCLA Big West Cal Poly CAA Northeastern C-USA Jacksonville State Horizon Milwaukee Ivy Yale MAAC Rider MAC Northern Illinois Missouri Valley UIC Mountain West Washington State Northeast Long Island Ohio Valley Little Rock Patriot League Holy Cross SEC Georgia SoCon The Citadel Southland Lamar Summit League South Dakota State Sun Belt Southern Miss SWAC Alabama State WAC Tarleton West Coast Saint Mary’s

Where Kentucky sits entering Selection Monday

— There are 29 conferences in D-I college baseball. That means that there is a need for 35 at-large bids to fill the field of 64. Kentucky is searching for one of those at-large bids. The Bat Cats figure to be at the bottom of the list when those bids are handed out in the selection process.

— Kentucky is on the edge of the bubble no matter how you shake it. This feels like a pretty close call at the end and will be determined likely by what criteria the committee decides to zero in on.

— A close 1-0 result in the American Conference title game could make a big difference. East Carolina was right on the bubble with Kentucky. The Pirates are off the bubble but will still be a No. 3 seed in the tournament. Regular season champ UTSA has a sub-50 RPI and only two Quad 1 wins. This could be a one-bid league now. That will help Kentucky.

— How the committee values the Sun Belt will come up big. Southern Miss won the automatic bid, and secured a host weekend in Hattiesburg, but they were surrounded by teams hovering around the bubble entering this week. Louisiana, Troy, and Texas State all entered this week on or near the bubble. Coastal Carolina was already considered an at-large team. The three bubble teams each picked up some good wins. Kentucky has better wins than all three but Louisiana and Troy are higher in RPI. All of these squads played good schedules. UK likely needs at least one of them left out of the field. Two left out would be very good news for the Bat Cats.

— Mercer is another interesting case study. The Citadel won the SoCon title from the No. 5 seed. The Bears are now in a tricky spot. The resume does not look great outside of a top-30 RPI number. It would be shocking if the committee left out a team ranked this high but nearly all of the good results were in Quad 3/Quad 4. Mercer has a losing record in Quad 1 and is just .500 in Quad 2 and played a very poor schedule. If Mercer gets comped with Kentucky, the only thing in Mercer’s corner would be RPI and overall body of work.

— Kentucky’s Quad 2 record (7-5) is now over .500 leaving the weekend. That wasn’t the case when this week started. The Citadel’s run made a positive impact on UK’s resume. This quad movement could ultimately be what takes UK from the wrong side of the bubble to the right side of the bubble.

— Kentucky appears to be in pretty good shape. The rising Sun Belt teams are concerning while UTSA and Mercer complicate the selection process as bubble teams, but these are flawed resumes at the end of the day. UK has high-quality Quad 1 wins, a winning Quad 2 record, and good metrics in every area. That should ultimately separate them from the other teams on the cut line.