What would a championship mean for La Familia? 'Oh, man. I don't even know what I would say.'

We’re just a few short hours away from La Familia competing for a TBT championship with $2 million on the line, a battle vs. Davis Steel — a Kentucky-based company out of Russell Springs, formerly known as Eberlein Drive.

That’s the same team that knocked the former Wildcats out of the tournament last year, Archie Goodwin — who played four seasons with Eberlein Drive — coming up short at the free-throw line against his old team and allowing the opponent to go for the Elam Ending win.

The story writes itself. Now, it’s up to La Familia to get the job done.

“Man, I think it’s worse (than the lead-up to a normal Kentucky basketball game),” La Familia GM Twany Beckham said on WLAP’s Sunday Morning Sports Talk ahead of the championship battle. “I haven’t been able to sleep in the past three weeks since the guys have gotten into town, and I want this extremely bad.”

They’ve only been a group for three years, making it to the Final Four in year one before the heartbreaking loss to Eberlein Drive last summer. The work has been put in, and now, it’s time to turn it into a title trophy — and put $2 million in their pockets.

“We put in a lot of work. We’ve been building for this for the past three years. The first year, we got to the Final Four. Last year, we were a free throw short from winning against this exact same team. We remember how we felt last year after losing that game, and we’re just trying to avenge that loss from last year.

“As far as me, man, it feels like — especially when you’re not suiting up, man, you’re on the sideline, so you have no control. But I trust the guys and we’re gonna put our best foot forward.”

What would a championship mean to this group? The question left Beckham speechless, knowing what they went through as a team during the roster-building process and how close things were to falling apart with Kerr Kriisa arrested, Quade Green and Reid Travis no-showing and Archie Goodwin missing his first two games in a best-of-three rivalry battle vs. The Ville — and does anyone know where Marcus Lee is?

They had to do some scrambling and the buzz surrounding this run wasn’t what it could have been going in. Now, here they are on Championship Sunday, just four quarters away from bringing home the grand prize in front of Big Blue Nation.

“Oh man, listen, we get we get this championship, man. Man, I don’t even know,” Beckham said. “I don’t know. I don’t even know what I would say afterward, man. But this has been probably the most challenging, but the most rewarding at the same time. I’m just for the guys, you know? Because it was a strain on the guys — especially the non-UK guys.

“When players were dropping out, they were saying the stuff online about them not being good enough, them not being UK guys, and they never once got upset about it. Like, ‘We’re playing, we’re buckling up. Let’s get it done, man. Let’s change this narrative.'”