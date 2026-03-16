What you need to know about the Santa Clara Broncos

Kentucky now knows its NCAA Tournament path, starting with the Santa Clara Broncos in the opening round — a spooky battle of No. 7 vs. No. 10 in St. Louis. The city has been good to the Wildcats, but the matchup is a tough one, taking on one of the best offenses in college basketball.

What will it take to earn the victory? KSR has everything you need to know about UK’s first March Madness opponent of 2026.

Led by a former UK assistant coach

A Pittsburgh native, Herb Sendek started his career as a GA at Providence under Rick Pitino before earning an assistant coaching job with the Friars before joining Pitino at Kentucky from 1989-93. During his run with the Wildcats, they went to an Elite Eight and a Final Four with 95 total wins in four seasons before he took the head coaching job at Miami (OH) (1993-96).

From there, he made stops at NC State (1996-2006) and Arizona State (2006-15) before taking over at Santa Clara in 2016. He’s racked up 600 career wins — including a 187-128 combined record with the Broncos.

He’s looking for his first NCAA Tournament victory since 2009 during his time at ASU.

Be prepared for Steve Nash flashbacks

Santa Clara hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 1996 when Steve Nash was leading the Broncos, averaging 17.0 points, 6.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest as a senior before going on to become one of the best point guards in NBA history.

Nash went for 28 points, 12 assists, six rebounds and two steals as the No. 10 seed in a 91-79 upset win vs. No. 7 seed Maryland. You think the CBS production crew won’t have those highlights on a loop? Kentucky’s ’96 championship team isn’t the only group celebrating a 30th anniversary, unfortunately.

A top-25 offensive team

The Broncos enter this one ranked No. 23 nationally in offensive efficiency, a unit that makes 10.1 threes per contest (No. 29) and takes 29.2 (No. 23) with 994 total attempts on the year. Of that total, no one has taken more than 176 with five shooting at least 112 attempts from deep on the season. Seven players have made at least 30 3-pointers overall, led by Sash Gavalyugov with 63.

Individually, Christian Hammond (15.8 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 2.4 APG) and Elijah Mahi (13.9 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 2.6 APG) are the leading scorers, but Allen Graves (11.6 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 2.0 SPG, 1.8 APG) is the do-it-all star at the four, who is doing it on 52/42/74 splits. He has 25 double-figure performances on the year.

Graves (41.2 percent), Hammond (40.0 percent), Jake Ensminger (38.8 percent), Gavalyugov (35.8 percent) and Mahi (33.6 percent) are the 3-point shooters to keep an eye on.

Three losses to Gonzaga — by a combined 31 points

As we all remember, Kentucky was run off the floor by Gonzaga in Nashville — by far the ugliest performance of the year for the Wildcats. Playing in the WCC, Santa Clara got its fair share of the Zags, too, losing not once, not twice, but three times this season. That included two regular season losses and one in the WCC Tournament Final.

The difference? UK lost by 35 in that lone battle at Bridgestone Arena while SCU combined to lose by a total of 31 points in its three matchups. Things started with an 89-77 loss in Spokane on Jan. 8, followed by a 94-86 finish at home on Valentine’s Day. Then they met again in the conference championship, Gonzaga earning a 79-68 win to bring home yet another title in the program’s final appearance before its move to the Pac-12.

Three other stats you need to know

Santa Clara pulls down 13.09 offensive rebounds per game, good for 27th nationally — despite only 22.62 defensive boards (No. 309 overall) for a rebounding average ranked No. 151 overall and margin ranked No. 116 overall. That offensive glass rate is worthy of concern with the Broncos hauling in 36.7 percent of opportunities, good for No. 19 in the country.

They are also a top-25 team nationally in bench scoring, putting up 30.21 points per game, good for No. 24. SCU has nine players averaging at least 12.0 minutes per contest with all of them scoring at least 4.8 points and three in double figures with no more than 15.8. They’re balanced with production from top to bottom.

Defensively, they aren’t very impressive in terms of shooting (No. 231 in defensive FG%), but have a turnover rate of 20.1 percent and a steal rate of 12.6 percent, good for No. 22 and No. 17 nationally, respectively.

A return to St. Louis

Kentucky is 14-5 all-time in the St. Louis Metro Area, a run that includes seven straight wins — all in postseason play, including three victories in the 2018 SEC Tournament (Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee) and four in the NCAA Tournament with two in 2014 (Kansas State, Wichita State) and two in 2002 (Valpo and Tulsa).

Ironically, both sets of March Madness wins came during polarizing seasons for the Wildcats, the former notoriously dubbed “Team Turmoil” under Tubby Smith before making an unlikely Sweet 16 run. The latter was the start of one of the most magical postseasons in Kentucky history, led by Aaron Harrison and his trio of game-winners en route to the national championship game.

Real Upset Potential

Evan Miyakawa has Kentucky ranked atop all No. 7 seeds in terms of upset probability, giving the Broncos a 37 percent chance to pull off the win.

UK is ranked slightly ahead of No. 5 seed Texas Tech in the Midwest with a 60.6 percent chance to make the Round of 32 in a simulation of 10K attempts, behind only No. 1 seed Michigan (99.7 percent), No. 2 seed Iowa State (98.8 percent), No. 3 seed Virginia (95.5 percent), No. 4 seed Alabama (87.1 percent) and No. 6 seed Tennessee (78.0 percent).

Most likely upset by seed-line according to win probabilities at https://t.co/cegyfz8ykZ:



16 v 1 LIU > Arizona (0.4%)

15 v 2 Furman > UConn (2.3%)

14 v 3 N Dakota St > MSU (6%)

13 v 4 Hofstra > Alabama (13%)

12 v 5 Akron > Texas Tech (29%)

11 v 6 VCU > UNC (56%)

10 vs 7 Santa… — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) March 15, 2026

Time to see what this group is made of in March.