What's it like to be drafted? Otega Oweh takes you behind the scenes of his big day

What goes through your mind on draft day, seeing all of the work you’ve put in since your childhood lead to one moment, juggling the nerves and excitement until your name is called and you officially become a pro? Otega Oweh experienced it all with friends and family by his side, leading to the Oklahoma City Thunder snatching him up with the No. 41 overall pick early in the second round.

With the dust now settled on the former Kentucky star seeing his NBA dreams come true, though, UK Sports Video shared a behind-the-scenes look at Oweh on his big day, all the way through the celebration after hearing his name called.

And it’s some feel-good stuff that will have you rooting even harder for TegaTron.

“Today is the day that I’ve been working and waiting for my whole life,” Oweh said. “It’s Draft Day 2026. It’s a long time coming. It’s just a bunch of nerves, excitement. I’ve been waiting for this since I was a kid, so it’s more of just the excitement to prove myself.”

His brother, Washington Commanders star pass-rusher Odafe Oweh, couldn’t help but appreciate the significance of their stories overlapping as pros in the NFL and now the NBA.

“It’s a beautiful story. I’m blessed for it, to have him as a brother — and Kaylen as well,” Odafe said. “We just pushed each other to be dominant. I’m glad all the hard work is paying off and he’s going to get drafted. I’m proud.”

You see Oweh’s agent call and the reality of the situation finally hitting the former Wildcat, the excitement of his moment finally here.

The video takes one last look back at the day with all of his loved ones standing by his side back home in New Jersey.

“It’s a super special moment. I feel like this is for the crib,” Oweh said. “You have an army when you’re growing up, people watching you, people rooting for you, cheering for you and supporting you when you’re younger. This is something I’m glad I could do at home and hopefully just get my name called and celebrate with the people that I came in this with and started with.”

The rest is history, Oweh off to the Thunder with champagne bottles popping and tears rolling down cheeks, hugs and kisses with their tight-knit circle soaking in the moment. Don’t be surprised if you get a little teary-eyed yourself as you watch it all unfold.

“Coming to Kentucky for two years, it changed my life,” Oweh said. “You come to Kentucky and you have a lineage of history that comes way before you, and you just want to be great like them. You want to support them and do everything you can to put yourself in a position to be mentioned with those guys.

“Coming to Kentucky was just a blessing, man, two years of my life where it just went upwards. That’s all because of BBN, them believing in me. I’m just excited I could do this, having my past be a Kentucky jersey.”

See it all for yourself below:

Kentucky legend.