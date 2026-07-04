What's on the grill? Kentucky Wildcats share 4th of July plans

How are the Kentucky Wildcats celebrating America’s 250th birthday? They’re home for the 4th of July with their friends and family — and it sounds like there will be plenty of time spent out on the water, maybe with a cold beverage or two, for those old enough to partake.

KSR caught up with a couple of sharpshooters to wrap up the team’s third week of summer workouts, both thrilled to head home for the long weekend and get those grills fired up.

Milan Momcilovic is back in Wisconsin, enjoying some well-deserved time off, hitting the lake in his hometown before heading back to Lexington for the start of week four.

“Yeah, I’m going back home, going on Pewaukee Lake, so that’ll be fun,” he said. “We get 3 days, so I’ll be back Sunday.”

What’s on the menu?

“Burgers, brats, Wisconsin cheese — maybe a drink or two,” the newest Wildcat joked.

As for Trent Noah, he’s in Harlan doing the same thing, getting his swimming trunks on to stay cool in this insane heat.

“I’m hoping to get back home and maybe hit the lake a little bit,” he told KSR. “The 4th of July is always fun, can’t go wrong. It’s been so hot, so you’ve got to find some body of water.”

A favorite childhood tradition? Fireworks with the family, something he’s surprised worked out so well over the years with his cousins letting the light show rip right in the middle of the yard every Independence Day.

No emergency room visits, only fun and quality time with his loved ones.

“Family fireworks for sure, the cousins shooting them off in the yard,” he said. “Probably wasn’t the safest thing looking back on it [laughs], but we all made it through. That was fun, everybody all together.”

What’s the Noah family cooking up on America’s birthday? He’s proud to say mom is the superstar when it comes to day-to-day meals, but his dad is the grillmaster when it’s time to light some charcoal. He’ll handle the traditional meats while she’ll nail the other dishes.

“My mom is normally the cook — she normally cooks everything, except the grill. My dad kind of breaks it out every now and then, normally the traditional burgers and hot dogs. My dad has the upper hand on the grill, but my mom, she’s got everything else.”

Happy 4th of July, Big Blue Nation! If you want to be like your favorite Wildcats, it sounds like you had better get to the lake and eat a cheeseburger today before lighting off some fireworks after dark.

Stay safe and go Cats.