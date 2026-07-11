When Recruiting International Players Goes Wrong

Changes in college athletics have drastically reshaped how coaches build rosters. The transfer portal, NIL, and now revenue-sharing have injected money into college basketball and made it a transient sport. Players aren’t just moving from one school to another. They’re crossing international waters to play college basketball.

Illinois has established an international farm system of sorts. Last year’s squad had six players from Europe who guided the Fighting Illini back to the Final Four for the first time since 2005.

“The best players in the NBA are European players now,” Brad Underwood said this spring. “We’re following a trend; it’s exciting for them to come here and play.”

Brad Underwood is college basketball’s greatest international success story, and he isn’t the only one seeking out the best players from abroad. Andrija Jelavic suited up for Kentucky last season, and Ousmane N’Diaye made the trek from across the pond to play for the 2026-27 Wildcats. Neither school should be considered the originators of this experiment.

For decades, Mark Few has recruited players from around the world to Spokane. Some of Gonzaga’s best players from his tenure were from abroad: Killian Tillie (France), Rui Hachimura (Japan), Damontas Sabonis (Lithuania), Ronny Turiaf (France), and Kelly Olynyk (Canada). Those guys parlayed success at Gonzaga to a spot in the NBA. Not every path to professional basketball goes through the NBA.

This weekend, Mark Few is learning that if you recruit European pros, they can be re-recruited by the European professional league.

Mario Saint-Supery, a 6-foot-4 point guard who has experience on Spain’s Senior National Team, is returning to España after only one year of Gonzaga basketball. He signed a four-year deal to play for Valencia in his home country. Saint-Supery was a member of the WCC All-Freshman team after leading the Zags in assists (3.8 per game) and made three-pointers (40.3%). He averaged 8.6 points per game and was poised to develop into a star in the Gonzaga backcourt.

Few was expecting Saint-Supery to be complemented by Jack Kayil in the backcourt. The German point guard made the surprising decision to remain in the NBA Draft, where he was selected by the Knicks in the second round with the No. 39 overall pick.

This is not the first time a Gonzaga player has quit college to return to the European professional ranks. Filip Petrusev was the WCC Player of the Year in 2020. At least COVID uncertainties could be blamed for his return to Serbia.

The stateside success of international prospects has made it a popular college basketball recruiting practice. However, new guardrails are being added by the 5-in-5 rule. The college basketball eligibility clock begins the academic year after a player turns 19, or when they enroll full-time at a college, whichever happens first. The loophole allowing older players from abroad to enroll is being shut.

Will the latest developments slow the international roll into college basketball? That’s doubtful. College coaches are willing to play with fire until they get second-degree burns.