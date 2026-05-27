Where Kenny Minchey Ranks in ESPN's QB Tiers

It’s the day after Memorial Day, which means summer has officially arrived. In the college sports ecosystem, the summer calls for lists and rankings. In this case, ESPN is using a slightly different term, tiers.

Quarterback is the most important position on the football field, which might explain why the University of Kentucky has struggled in recent years. Mark Stoops played head coach on Heisman mode, winning more games than any other coach at the school without a quarterback to raise the program’s ceiling. In 13 years, he never had a 3,000-yard passer.

Will Stein was brought to Lexington to change that and the player he hand-picked to master that task is Kenny Minchey. The former four-star recruit was the 12th-ranked quarterback in the transfer portal when the former Notre Dame passer flipped from Nebraska to Kentucky. He earned rave reviews throughout the spring from his peers in Lexington.

“He’s always putting that ball in the right spot. Shoot, if he misses, I’ll let you know,” said wide receiver Nic Anderson.

“Kenny’s great. He’s been in college for a minute, so he knows what he’s talking about. He’s had a lot of experience, especially at Notre Dame, a great program, and it’s been amazing. I mean, he can zip the ball. We’ve been throwing a lot this offseason, and I’m really excited to see how he leads this offense moving forward.”

There is plenty of uncertainty surrounding Minchey, who only attempted 26 passes last year as CJ Carr‘s backup in South Bend. That is why ESPN’s David Hale slotted Minchey in Tier 11 with five other players — Florida’s Aaron Philo, Georgia Tech’s Alberto Mendoza, Louisville’s Lincoln Kienholz, Missouri’s Austin Simmons, and NDSU’s Nathan Hayes — who have been waiting their turn to become starters. Hale would not be surprised if one of these players ends up in the Heisman race by November. He also included this ugly stat.

“Kentucky has finished last in the SEC in Total QBR in each of the past two seasons. The Wildcats haven’t finished with a Total QBR better than league average since 2021,” writes Hale.

Kentucky has finished 10th or worse in passing yards per game every year since Covid. The new head coach led the best passing attack in the nation at Oregon in 2023. Of the many changes on the horizon for Will Stein’s Wildcats, flipping the script through the air should be apparent immediately.

If you were curious, Tennessee and Arkansas were the only two SEC schools on a tier lower than Kentucky. Take a closer look at ESPN’s QB tiers for every FBS program.