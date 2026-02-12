Where Kentucky players rank in ESPN's updated Top 100 NBA prospects big board

The 2026 NBA Draft will be here before we know it. Kentucky is expected to have at least one Wildcat hear their name called on draft night, but a second could potentially join that group come June.

On Thursday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Woo updated his Top 100 NBA Draft prospects big board, including a pair of Kentucky players on opposite ends of the list. Woo has sophomore big man Jayden Quaintance ranked 18th overall on his latest board, a nine-spot drop from the previous update, while senior guard Otega Oweh checked in at 93rd overall.

Why the big drop off for Quaintance? You’ll only need a guess or two before figuring it out — the rehab hiccups with his ACL recovery have given some NBA front offices pause about his immediate impact in the league. Kentucky head coach Mark Pope said on Thursday that a Quaintance return is “not imminent right now”.

Here is what Woo wrote about JQ in his big board article.

Quaintance, an Arizona State transfer, has played in just four games this season and has been shut down indefinitely with knee swelling. It’s unclear if he will try to play the rest of the way, and NBA scouts presently have more questions than answers about him as a prospect. The circumstances make him a tricky case ahead of the draft, given the limited amount of minutes he’ll have on his résumé following ACL surgery in March 2025. Quaintance’s defensive upside and ability as a lob threat should keep him in the lottery mix, but barring a return this season, he won’t be able to strengthen his case until the predraft process begins. His limited body of work — averaging 9.4 points and 7.9 rebounds last season — points to a wide draft range. Jeremy Woo, ESPN

Quaintance has been considered a lock for the NBA lottery basically since his final year of high school. But that might no longer be the consensus view among NBA scouts. While he looked every bit of a future pro in his debut against St. John’s, the following three games were not nearly as inspiring. Now, knee swelling is keeping him out of practice with no clear return date.

As for Oweh, his stock has been tough to pin down up to this point, but he certainly feels like someone on the outside looking in on the two-round draft. Most mocks either have him as a second-rounder or completely off the board as an undrafted free agent. His play over the last few weeks has likely helped his pitch as a potential NBA player, but there is still plenty of room for improvement between now and the draft this summer.