Where Ryan Hampton sits in Rivals' updated 2027 player rankings

The beginning of the July live evaluation period has brought us new changes to high school player rankings.

Jamie Shaw, the the Senior National Basketball Recruiting Analyst for Rivals, dropped a fresh update of his 2027 rankings on Monday for the first time since April. The top of the new rankings is littered with Kentucky targets, including Mark Pope‘s lone commit thus far. 6-foot-6 shooting guard Ryan Hampton, who committed to the Wildcats in early June, checked in at No. 21 overall with four-star status.

While still considered one of the top talents in his class, Hampton did see a bit of a drop in his ranking, falling 15 spots (from No. 6 overall) in the newest update. ESPN also updated its 2027 player rankings on Monday, slotting Hampton at No. 20 overall. That puts the future Kentucky guard’s new Rivals Industry Ranking (which accounts for Rivals, ESPN, and 247 Sports) at No. 19 nationally, just a few spots out from being considered a five-star recruit.

Hampton is one of just four players ranked among the new Rivals top 25 who have already committed to a school. Dooney Johnson (No. 12; Gonzaga), Kager Knueppel (No. 14; Duke), and Isaiah Hill (No. 25; Purdue) are the others. The next rankings update is scheduled to come out after the summer travel season wraps up.

Despite the slippage in his ranking, Hampton is still a huge recruiting win for Pope and Co. But what about the rest of Kentucky’s top targets? UK has offered every single one of the top 13 ranked prospects in 2027. Here is where they all landed in the new update.