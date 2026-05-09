Where should Kentucky Basketball go after canceling the Jerusalem plans?

During Mark Pope’s Q&A session with the fan base, he revealed that Kentucky had to call an audible on its international trip this summer. Previously, Pope teased an “epic” foreign tour for the Wildcats and Big Blue Nation, adding, “It’s somewhere that I’ve never been that I would absolutely love to go visit and spend some time.”

Fans speculated over the destination when Pope said the trip was “in the works” back in February. However, it wasn’t until this week’s fan conversations that we learned where Pope intended to take Kentucky Basketball on its once-every-four-years trip outside the States.

Jerusalem.

The Jerusalem plans then fell apart for reasons we can discuss another time. You get it, though. Pope explained that the Holy trip was called off “due to the conflict,” before asking BBN for suggestions.

“Hit me up, BBN,” he said.

Well, this is me hitting him up with suggestions as Kentucky scrambles to find a backup plan for international games and a summer vacation.

Japan

If it were up to Jack Givens, Kentucky would travel to Japan this summer. Goose shared his opinion this morning on The Leach Report, telling Tom he’d take the team to Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto, and to Akita, where he played professionally in the early 80s. Many other players from Kentucky’s past spent time in Japan, adding to the country’s basketball connection to Lexington. Not to mention, team trips for exhibition games in 1978, 1982, and 1986.

Plus, there’s that UK-themed restaurant in Osaka, called No. 1 UK Wildcat Cafe, complete with Wildcats memorabilia.

Italy

Kentucky took a trip to Italy before the 1995-96 season, when Mark Pope was a team captain, to play five games in eight days in Venice and Scauri. UK went 4-1 on that international tour, with one Rick Pitino ejection in the loss to Montecatini.

Mark Pope and the fellas during Kentucky's foreign trip to Italy in August of 1995. The Wildcats went 4-1 vs. professional clubs, averaging 116.4 points and winning by an average of 27 points per game. pic.twitter.com/hL1VVwQQez — catsclassics (@catsclassics) May 30, 2025

Pope mentioned he was excited to visit somewhere new for his first trip as Kentucky’s head coach, but he should consider returning to Italy for the good vibes. It was the beginning of their national championship season after all.

Spain

If Pope wants this summer to be “epic,” a trip to Spain would qualify. It’s one of the world’s biggest basketball countries, producing NBA stars and familiar international teams like Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. There is already a basketball culture there, and maybe some young international talent who could make Kentucky their new favorite basketball team. Maybe the next Gasol brothers somewhere?

Beyond the basketball, Kentucky fans would have no trouble finding fun in the beaches and nightlife. The food, too. Spain checks boxes for both basketball and vacation.

Ireland

Admittedly, I may enjoy this one more than anyone else, but sign me up for Ireland. The basketball side may not be as strong as Spain, but the fan experience would be elite for anyone who likes a cold pint and a round of golf. There are also the historical sites, live music, and plenty of touristy things to do outside of the pubs and golf courses. For instance, castles. Kentucky has one. Ireland has tens of thousands of them.

Australia

There’s good basketball in Australia, too. Remember Isaac Humphries? Georgia Amoore? Sure, the flight would be brutal, and Ryan Lemond would definitely pet an animal that you’re not supposed to pet, but Pope could run into a future Wildcat in one of the top places for international basketball talent.

Also, Kentucky is 0-2 against Australia in exhibition games, losing 97-87 in 1974 and 94-85 in 1993. There’s a redemption angle there for the Wildcats.

But, really, we miss Max Duffy.

Bahamas

Or, Pope can take the easy route and head back to the Bahamas. John Calipari’s Kentucky made three trips to Paradise Island, and the 2014 tour remains legendary for the fun off the court. That team turned out pretty good, too.

Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics

Whether it’s Atlantis or Baha Mar, there would be no shortage of things for Big Blue Nation to do between tipoffs. Pools, beaches, casinos, restaurants, water parks. Catch me at the lazy river.

Paradise Island already hosts several basketball events every year, so it’s a well-oiled machine for traveling teams and fans alike. Though extremely expensive, the travel is manageable, and everything is in one place when you get there.



