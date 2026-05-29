Where Top Kentucky Targets are Beginning Official Visit Season

It may not seem like it for Kentucky football fans, but we are exiting the slow part of the recruiting calendar. Coaches were on the road visiting prospects in the month of May. The Wildcats stacked up almost a dozen commits over the last month, but the busiest part of the recruiting cycle is beginning this weekend.

Official visits begin this weekend across the country. Rather than competing with other brand names on opening weekend, Will Stein‘s staff is waiting a week before bringing a dozen-plus players on campus. That doesn’t mean their top targets are idle. Here is where the Wildcats’ top recruits will open the summer recruiting season.

Clemson has a Deep Official Visit Guest List

While scouring through Kentucky’s top targets, there was a common undercurrent: Clemson. Dabo Swinney is bringing some of the Wildcats’ most sought-after targets to South Carolina to open the summer.

Texas WR Julian Cromartie picked up an RPM pick for the Tigers ahead of his trip to Clemson. Indianapolis LB Sean Fox is another player who could be on commitment watch. Kentucky is taking a swing at one of the top tackles in the country, JJ Brown, who’s spending his weekend at Clemson. They’ll also be hosting a couple of Kentucky EDGE targets, Santana Harvey and Justin Weeks.

Another Battle Brews with Virginia Tech

Kentucky is going head-to-head with at least a handful of recruits. The Wildcats secured a couple of wins with WR Iveon Lewis and S Tristin Hughes, but Virginia Tech struck back with IOL Kaden Buchanan. The next big battle is for another talented offensive lineman.

Ohio native Reed Gerken has hosted the Kentucky coaches a couple of times and has made multiple trips to Lexington. A few weeks ago, it looked like Gerken might commit to the Cats. He’s going through with an official visit to Virginia Tech this weekend. Ahead of the visit, he moved up his commitment date. Will Kentucky get him for an official visit before he pulls the trigger? Surviving this weekend is critical.

Where Other Kentucky Targets are Officially Visiting

LB Aston Whiteside: Texas A&M

EDGE Myles Smith: Oklahoma

LB Drew Williams: Oregon

LB Jalaythan Mayfield: Miami

RB Jayden Miles: Florida State

EDGE Braden Gordon: Georgia Tech

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