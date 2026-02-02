whispers* the first run of Kentucky denim gear is now available...

Well, well, well. What do we have here, Nike? Think you can slide one past us without anyone noticing? Not today!

In case you forgot, this weekend is the highly anticipated return of the denim uniforms in Lexington. Kentucky has to take care of business against Oklahoma on Wednesday first, but then it’s all about combining nostalgia with beating Tennessee to earn a second straight regular season sweep.

But the denim won’t just be limited to the players when the Wildcats take on the Volunteers on February 7 — fans will be able to add new gear to their apparel collections, too. In fact, the first run of it is available NOW!

Rally House has released four new items for Big Blue Nation to gobble up in minutes. The first is a Devin Booker jersey shirt with Kentucky across the chest and his last name on the back with the No. 1, all in denim. From there, a t-shirt and hoodie with Untouchable Kentucky on the chest — the first word in gold, second in denim. Lastly, there is a long-sleeved shirt with a retro UK logo and An Unparalleled Tradition wrapped around.

They’re pretty glorious, if we’re being honest. And, yes, I will be buying all of it. You can, too, as all four pieces are officially on sale. Prices range from $35 to $80.

“Denim is back,” the collection reads.

Kentucky announced the official return of its denim uniforms on Christmas morning — quite the present under the tree for BBN. Mark Pope said after the fact he wanted to see them earlier in the season, but he’s just glad it got over the finish line to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 1996 national championship team.

“Well, I was trying to push it earlier in the season, but you would be surprised at how complicated it is to roll something out like this,” Pope said. “There are, like, a thousand different pieces. Huge kudos to (UK Associate Director of Equipment) Mark Evans and the whole crew at Nike for getting this to come to pass.

“We’ve been working on it for a year and a half, trying to see if we can get it across the finish line.”

Now, he’s excited to honor one of the greatest teams in the history of the sport, and do it against a major SEC rival.

“I think it’ll be a really special time to honor that group and honor the rich tradition of Kentucky basketball. I think it’ll be fun,” Pope added. “We just found a great game in conference — which is not hard to do because they’re all great. So, it’ll be fun. Good timing.”

Get it before it’s gone, BBN.