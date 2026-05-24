(whispers) Vanderbilt’s new basketball facility is kind of awesome

Vanderbilt is no longer the punching bag in the Southeastern Conference. Those days are dead. As much as it pains us to say out loud, or in this case, write on the internet, the Commodores have fared better than Kentucky athletically lately.

In football, Vandy has back-to-back wins over Kentucky, including a 45-17 blowout last year. The basketball teams split their four meetings in the Mark Pope era, but one of UK’s losses was a 25-point loss in Nashville, helping Vandy finish five spots ahead of UK in the conference standings. Kentucky’s baseball team lost its home series against Vandy this season, before Vandy sent the Wildcats home from the SEC Tournament just this week. Women’s basketball lost both Vandy games this past year, too.

Vandy also stepped up its game in the SEC’s facilities race. It was fun to mock the live construction site where the Commodores played football, especially the outdoor tents serving as temporary locker rooms. But now that construction is complete on the Vanderbilt home makeover, it’s hard to ignore how awesome the new three-story basketball facility attached to the football stadium looks.

With a price tag of 100 million, Vanderbilt Basketball‘s new Huber Center made the most of the tight space it has in the West End of Nashville. Its engineers went vertical with the new facility, even stacking the men’s and women’s basketball courts on top of one another.

When they’re not practicing, the basketball teams can step out onto the third-floor balcony overlooking FirstBank Stadium.

Learn more and see Vandy’s new digs in a video tour by global design firm Populous below.

Nice job, Vandy. Now, slow down on getting good.

Inside Vanderbilt’s new $100M basketball facility

[Sports Dissected | YouTube]