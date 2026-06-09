Who Kentucky coaches can watch at this week's NBPA Top 100 Camp

The NBPA Top 100 Camp is one of the best opportunities of the year for college coaches to get a first-hand look at their favorite targets. And with plenty of recruiting momentum on their side after landing top 10 recruit Ryan Hampton just a couple of days ago, the Kentucky men’s basketball staff expects to be roaming the Rock Hill Sports and Events Center with fire in their eyes.

They’ll have plenty of prospects to keep close tabs on, too. Of the 120 recruits invited — ranging from the 2027 class to the 2029 class — 15 of them hold offers from Kentucky. Hampton will not be participating in the event, but some of his potential future Wildcat teammates are on the roster. It’s an absolutely loaded field, headlined by a good chunk of the nation’s top 20 recruits from 2027.

Although the NBPA Top 100 Camp officially began on Monday, the two-day evaluation period (carved out specifically for this event) doesn’t tip off until Wednesday. Coaches will have Wednesday and Thursday to attend and watch in person. Head coach Mark Pope and his staff can do as much scouting as they please during that time before official practices begin next week.

Keep in mind that 2028 recruits are not permitted to be contacted directly by coaches until June 15. Pope and Co. will use the NBPA Top 100 Camp to further identify their top targets from the group of rising high school juniors. We’ll likely see a handful of offers going out to 2028 prospects early next week.

Below are the 15 recruits (14 of them from the 2027 cycle) with UK offers invited to this year’s NBPA Top 100 Camp. There are 89 participants from the 2027 class, 30 from 2028, and just one from 2029. Former Kentucky guard Rajon Rondo is even serving as a guest coach this week.