Who's Next? Handicapping who could join Nawrot in a Kentucky Football Recruiting Wave

College football recruiting happens in waves. Similar to the NFL Draft, when there’s a run on one specific position, once the dominoes start falling, it’s hard to stop. This applies even more so to the quarterback position. A committed signal-caller is a magnet for other top-notch prospects, and Kentucky just locked in a big one with Jake Nawrot.

The second-ranked quarterback in America picked the Cats over Oregon, Iowa, and Kansas State on Sunday. His decision is generating buzz all around the country. Who could decide to ride the wave with Nawrot and join the 2027 Kentucky football recruiting class? With four-star Elijah Brown also jumping into the big blue boat over the weekend, there’s no denying that Will Stein‘s program has momentum. Here’s who the Cats could capitalize on.

WR Tyler Fryman

Like future Kentucky QB Matt Ponatoski, Tyler Fryman doubles as a star on the gridiron and diamond in the Cincinnati Metro area. Fryman committed to play baseball at Louisville before beginning his prep career at Beechwood. That means he’s pretty busy this time of year. He still carved out enough time to make an unofficial visit to Kentucky two weeks ago.

“Coach Stein was saying great things about me, and said I’d play a key role in the offense. I see myself as a glue guy,” Fryman recently told KSR+. “I bring the energy every day, compete, and help the guys around me get better. I’m just a playmaker.”

The Top-200 wide receiver scheduled an official visit to Kentucky for June 12-14, but there is no timetable for a decision.

Two Other WR Targets

Wide receivers are much more likely to pick a future school when they know their future quarterback. Even before Nawrot was in the fold, RPM picks were placed for Austin Coles to end up at Kentucky. An Illinois native who plays prep football at South Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, Virginia Tech and Clemson are trying to pry the 6-4 pass-catcher away from UK.

Julian Cromartie, the son of former NFL quarterback Antonio Cromartie, has received plenty of attention from his home state schools in Texas, but Joe Price has the Cats in a prime position for the three-star athlete.

EDGE Antwoine Higgins Jr.

Antwoine Higgins Jr. has an official visit scheduled to Indiana for later this month, but Kentucky is trying to change those plans. RPM picks have been placed for the Wildcats to land the four-star pass-rusher.

CB Joshua Vilmael

A four-star cornerback from Texas, WR coach Joe Price initially began recruiting Joshua Vilmael when he was an assistant at UTSA. Ranked by Rivals as the No. 150 prospect in the 2027 class, he said the Cats are “No. 1 on my board” after he spent a couple of days in Lexington during Kentucky spring practice.

LB Jalaythan Mayfield

Kentucky already has one talented linebacker in the fold, Owensboro’s Ty Ashley, and they are in a prime position for this Blue Chip linebacker from Georgia. Jalaythan Mayfield has been a frequent flyer to Lexington since the calendar turned to 2026. Even though he publicly shared a commitment date for mid-July, the momentum may be impossible to ignore. Miami, Georgia, Indiana, and Oregon are in the mix, but Chad Simmons recently placed an RPM pick for Kentucky to secure Mayfield’s services.

LB Sean Fox

Tony Washington Jr. is taking some big swings on the recruiting trail and has quickly cultivated a relationship with Sean Fox. A day after the Indianapolis native received a Kentucky offer, he was in Lexington. A hybrid player who can rush the passer, he fits the Kentucky system. The Cats just have to fight off some big dogs, like Clemson and Notre Dame, for the Top-300 player.

Kentucky RB Targets

The sharks are circling, but who will take the first bite? Kolby Smith has been recruiting Mason Ball since the running backs coach was at Arkansas. Kelsey Gerald is a Florida native who had Kentucky high on his list. After visiting, the Cats jumped to the top. Florida State, Cal, and SMU are also in the mix for Gerald.

Kentucky OL Targets

Kentucky has a pair of interior offensive linemen in the fold, Brady Hull and Matthias Burrell, but they’re still looking for bodies in the trenches. Tre Warren has received plenty of interest from SEC programs, yet Kentucky has emerged as the leader after visiting this spring. Caden Moss is the No. 33 overall player in the Rivals Industry Rankings. A conversation with a current Cat during his visit to Kentucky appears to have made a significant impression on Moss.

“I got to talk with Lance Heard, and he spoke highly of the staff and the school,” Moss said. “I also sat down with Coach Leftwich, watched my film and he showed me how he can make me better. They told me I can come in and be part of what they’re building and do something different at Kentucky.”