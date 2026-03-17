Why Big Blue Nation shouldn't panic about Santa Clara to open the NCAA Tournament

I’ll be the first one to admit Selection Sunday was not good for my anxiety going into the NCAA Tournament. Santa Clara was the one team on the No. 10 seed line that I wanted to avoid at all costs, a group I’ve had my eye on all year as a sneaky darkhorse with bracket-busting potential, planning to pick the Broncos for an upset or two. They shoot and make a ton of threes, wreck the offensive glass and force turnovers playing an aggressive full-court style of defense. This group, led by former UK assistant Herb Sendek in his 10th year at SCU, is very good and deserving of respect. Kentucky can lose this basketball game, hence why the Wildcats are only 2.5-point favorites with Santa Clara among the trendiest upset picks in the entire field.

This is just as much a letter to myself as it is Big Blue Nation, because we’re all thinking the same thing — another first-round upset and early exit, three out of the last five years. What will it mean for Mark Pope and the future of the program? Will they talk about this team and its historically poor return on investment forever? Are we truly inching toward Indiana basketball status?

Okay, no one needs to go that far. The Hoosiers are in a league of their own. By the way, did you know they had an operational budget of $32M from July 2024 to June 2025, good for $9M more than any other program in the country? This is their third straight missed tournament, for those curious.

Anyway, enough of the doom and gloom about these Wildcats and why you should be terrified to take on the Broncos on Friday. How about all of the reasons you should feel confident that this group is going to survive and advance?

Santa Clara didn’t beat anyone — and had one horrible loss

The Broncos earned two total Quad 1 victories in the regular season and WCC Tournament combined — both against Saint Mary’s, the first by eight at home on Jan. 17 and the second by five in the semifinals a week ago today. Elsewhere, they stacked up six Quad 1 losses and one Quad 2 loss, including a one-point loss to Saint Louis, a 27-point loss at New Mexico, a three-point loss to Arizona State and three losses to Gonzaga by a combined 31 points, plus one nine-point loss at Saint Mary’s.

The biggest black eye on their schedule? A Quad 4 loss vs. Loyola Chicago as a 15.5-point favorite.

They had some fine Quad 2 wins over McNeese State, Xavier, Nevada, Minnesota, Pacific and San Francisco, but you can poke some real holes in that resume. A nine-point home win vs. Quad 4 Idaho State? A 10-point home win vs. Quad 4 Utah Tech? Having the audacity to play something called Humboldt State to begin the regular season with a ho-hum 30-point win that counted for nothing in the Selection Committee’s eyes?

The analytics love SCU, but they did finish third in the WCC for a reason.

Cherry-picking stats works both ways

Santa Clara is a fun team that ranks No. 23 nationally in offensive efficiency while sitting in the top 30 of threes made (No. 29) and attempted (No. 23) with 994 shots on the year. They spread the love, too, with no one taking more than 176 perimeter attempts with five taking at least 112 and seven making 30-plus.

The Broncos also boast top-20 offensive rebounding (No. 19) and steal rates (No. 17) with a defensive turnover percentage of 20.1 (No. 22). They’re going to press, get up and down and score points (No. 38).

But how about the things they do poorly? They’re putrid on the defensive glass (No. 309), don’t get to the line (No. 359) and can’t stop a nosebleed on twos (No. 244). Defensively, they grade out as below average on post-ups, layups, dunks and in transition, according to Synergy. For a Kentucky team that loves to get downhill and finish around the rim with Otega Oweh among the best in college basketball at doing just that, the opportunity to feast is there.

This will be a 9:15 AM start for Santa Clara

The Cats got used to plenty of Breakfast Ball at the SEC Tournament and played several early games in the regular season — the 11:15 a.m. CT opening tip shouldn’t be much of an issue for the blue and white. As for the Broncos, their body clocks will be telling them the game is at 9:15 AM as PSTers. When you factor in team breakfast and pregame warmups, this adjustment will be no joke.

When it comes to the NCAA Tournament, little things matter. Think about the crowd, too, as Santa Clara is used to an average home attendance under 2K. Their fans may travel some — and they should, considering it’s their first Big Dance in three decades — but Big Blue Nation will fill the 18K-seat building in St. Louis from top to bottom.

There will be built-in wins for Kentucky, namely with home-court and time zone advantages.

Kentucky is still Kentucky

This is going to come off as pretentious, which isn’t my intention at all. I’ve already made it clear this game concerns me and the Wildcats will lose if they don’t bring it. Santa Clara is a hell of a team and completely deserving of its at-large spot in March Madness.

But we’ve got St. Peter’s and Oakland PTSD, folks. What are we doing here? We can’t let those traumatic experiences haunt us forever and cloud our judgment when it comes to clear talent, size and experience advantages. Kentucky has two players with Final Fours, one with a national championship ring. Six Wildcats have played in the NCAA Tournament while the Broncos are returning to the event as a program for the first time since 1996.

We poke fun at the $22M roster and its return on investment, but we shouldn’t treat a very good mid-major as the Bogeyman. This is still Kentucky, after all.

Jack Gohlke and Doug Edert can’t hurt us forever.