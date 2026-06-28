Why UK? Mason Williams: 'Who doesn't want to play at the University of Kentucky?'

Why Kentucky? Well, why not?

That was Mason Williams‘ line of thinking when Mark Pope made his push for the three-star guard late in the cycle, understanding the stage and competition that comes with being a Wildcat. His dad coming on was an added bonus, with Mo Williams joining the staff as an assistant coach, but suiting up in Lexington was a Kentucky-focused decision in his push for greatness.

“Coach Pope, I knew that was the coach I wanted to play for,” Williams told the UK Sports Network. “They’ve also had players I love and love studying who went here. That played into me ultimately wanting to come here. Who doesn’t want to play at the University of Kentucky?”

We know about the platform that comes with the winningest tradition in the history of college basketball, but, what about its current leader? He said Pope impressed with his vision for not only his own personal success as a player and how he would develop as a Wildcat, but the future of the program, as well. Their team goals also aligned, with Williams wanting to make an impact on a winning culture.

There was a playing style fit after watching old tape and he felt he could contribute, no matter his status as a freshman ranked outside the top 125.

“What stood out was just watching the games, how he coached and likes to play,” he continued. “I wanted to play like that and I wanted to play for a coach who loves the game. And he’s a numbers guy, so I love that.”

Mason Williams talks about what stood out to him about Coach Pope and his staff during his recruitment!



Full Video: https://t.co/YUB697tSAA pic.twitter.com/egxdtAWNCc — UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) June 27, 2026

No matter his perceived role as a newcomer — although the buzz continues to pick up surrounding his year-one readiness — he wants to earn trust as a player who comes up big in the biggest moments. His job now is to earn that trust by outworking the competition.

Remember what he said about being the hardest worker to ever come through the program? That wasn’t just talk.

“I’ve always been a person who, at the end of the shot clock, I want the ball in my hands instead of the guy who sits in the corner,” he said. “That takes time, and I know that, but that can only come from working hard instead of waiting for your time to come.”

Will his time come in 2026-27? That’s not his decision, but he’s going to fight to make it a conversation with the staff, at minimum. It certainly doesn’t hurt having your old man in the middle of those conversations.

If it does, it’ll be earned, not given, for lack of better phrasing. He’s going to push himself to the limit and then go a little further, fighting for the heart of Big Blue Nation as a fan favorite.

And then he’s going to love them back a little harder.

“I’m going to give it my all and try as hard as I can,” Williams said. “I know that this fan base really loves their guys and I’m ready to love them back. That’s what I want to do, and I want to love them more than they will love me.”

Mason Williams has undoubtedly become the surprise to monitor in his first couple of weeks practicing as a Wildcat. Will it lead to a backup point guard role firmly in the rotation as a rookie? That’s certainly his plan.