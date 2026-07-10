Wichita Secures Bid as Additional NCAA Tournament First Four Site

There will be more than four in the First Four of the 2027 NCAA Tournament. That’s why the four-letter institution needed a new venue and a rebranding.

The NCAA Tournament will now tip off with the Opening Round. Dayton has hosted the first games of March Madness since 2001. In 2027, Wichita will join the fun.

The NCAA announced on Thursday that Wichita will split Opening Round games with Dayton for the first edition of the expanded 76-team tournament. INTRUST Bank Arena will host three games on Tuesday and Wednesday to open the NCAA Tournament. The games will take place on March 16 and 17 and will feature the 12 lowest-seeded automatic qualifiers and the 12 lowest-seeded at-large teams. They even gave structure to the bracket to create as much balance as possible.

The automatic qualifier games among teams seeded 16th will feature the 69th-ranked team on the overall seed list playing No. 70, 71 against 72, 73 versus 74, and 75 against 76, while games between 15 seeds will see No. 65 facing 66, and 67 playing 68. The six games featuring the at-large teams will consist of the last at-large team on the seed list playing the second-to-last at-large team, the third-to-last at-large team playing the fourth-to-last at-large team, and so on.

Allow this to also serve as a reminder that Louisville is hosting First Round NCAA Tournament games at the Yum! Center. That is where Kentucky’s last trip to the Final Four began. Fans in the stands watched in horror as Willie Cauley-Stein killed a Cincinnati Bearcat with a dunk.

That Time Kentucky Eliminated Undefeated Wichita State

Kentucky has never played an NCAA Tournament game in Wichita, but they have played the Shockers twice in the Big Dance. Those games happened in a four-year span. We can skip over what happened in Indy with a coach’s wife and go right to the good stuff.

Wichita State was the undefeated No. 1 overall seed in the 2014 NCAA Tournament. Gregg Marshall had a lethal triumvirate with Fred VanVleet, Ron Baker, and Cleanthony Early. The Cats had no answer for Early, who scored 31 points on 12-17 shooting from the floor, but Wichita couldn’t slow down Kentucky either.

The second round game was an instant classic, as Calipari’s talented young team finally put all of the pieces together as a No. 8 seed. Julius Randle had a double-double, the Harrison Twins combined to score 39 points, and James Young hit a late three to give Kentucky the edge. VanVleet had a chance to win it at the buzzer, but his three-pointer was just off the mark.

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