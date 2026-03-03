Wide Receiver Hardley Gilmore Returns to Kentucky

Hardley Gilmore is back in Lexington once again. Gilmore has returned to Kentucky and participated in practice in Lexington on Tuesday, sources tell KSR.

Gilmore, a 6-foot-1, 165-pound wide receiver from Pahokee (Belle Glade, FL) played caught in 28 receptions for 313 yards and one touchdown during the 2025 season. It’s been quite the ride for Gilmore over the past two years.

Gilmore played his true freshman season with Kentucky in 2024, catching six passes for 153 yards and a touchdown. He missed the first five games of his freshman year at Kentucky due to injury. He transferred to Nebraska in the winter of 2024 before transferring back to Kentucky in the spring of 2025.

Following the 2025 season, Gilmore committed to Louisville in the transfer portal before flipping to Baylor. He signed with Baylor this offseason, before once again flipping back to Kentucky.

Gilmore has two seasons of eligibility remaining.