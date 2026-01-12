Skip to main content
Auburn WR Malcolm Simmons picks Texas Tech over Kentucky

Nick-Roush-headshotby: Nick Roush50 minutes agoRoushKSR

Kentucky just landed a big transfer portal commitment, Ohio State offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola. Shortly after, we found out one of the Cats’ other top targets is headed elsewhere. Wide receiver Malcolm Simmons is transferring from Auburn to Texas Tech, Hayes Fawcett reports.

Kentucky was among the other schools Simmons was considering, along with Arkansas and Texas A&M. He visited Kentucky last week. The 10th-ranked wide receiver in the transfer portal has two years of eligibility remaining.

An Alabama native, Simmons was a four-star prospect and a Top-200 player when he signed to be a part of Hugh Freeze’s first star-studded signing class at Auburn. Like many other Tigers, he was actually at his best after Freeze was fired. He finished the season with back-to-back games of 140+ yards, including 143 on three receptions in the Iron Bowl. One of those receptions was a 64-yard touchdown.

Kentucky already has two wide receiver commitments, Xavier Daisey (UAB) and Ja’Kayden Ferguson (Arkansas). We’re still waiting to hear what DeAndre Moore Jr. (Texas) will do. He’s down to Kentucky and Colorado. Isaiah Fuhrmann (Elon) is still on the table, too. The 6’4″, 192 lbs. wideout visited last Thursday.

Kentucky Transfer Portal Class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolFormer SchoolYear
Olaus AlinenG/T (6-6, 322)Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee SchoolAlabamaRedshirt Junior
Jesse AndersonS (6-0, 180)Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal GibbonsPittsburghRedshirt Junior
Max AndersoniOL (6-5, 311)Frisco (Texas) HighTennesseeRedshirt Sophomore
Elijah “Bo” BarnesLB (6-1, 244)Dallas (Texas) SkylineTexasRedshirt Freshman
Jovantae BarnesRB (6-0, 211)Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert PinesOklahomaRedshirt Senior
CJ Baxter Jr.RB (6-1, 227)Orlando (Fla.) EdgewaterTexasRedshirt Junior
Ahmad BreauxiDL (6-3, 278)Ruston (La.) HighLSUJunior
Jordan CastellS (6-2, 213)Winter Garden (Fla.) West OrangeFloridaSenior
Xavier DaisyWR (6-3, 210)Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian SchoolUABJunior
Ja’Kayden FergusonWR (6-2, 187)Missouri City (Texas) Thurgood MarshallArkansasSophomore
Aaron GatesNickel (6-0, 198)Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity ChristianFloridaRedshirt Junior
Jamarrion HarklessiDL (6-3, 315)Lexington (Ky.) Frederick DouglassPurdueRedshirt Junior
Lance HeardT (6-6, 330)Monroe (La.) NevilleLSU | TennesseeSenior
Mark Manfred IIICB (6-1, 175)Marietta (Ga.) SprayberryMissouriRedshirt Freshman
Kenny MincheyQB (6-2, 208)Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul IINotre DameRedshirt Junior
Antonio O’BerryEDGE (6-6, 240)Huber Heights (Ohio) WayneTiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb6th-Year Senior
Coleton PriceiOL (6-3, 318)Bowie (Texas) HighBaylorRedshirt Senior
Spencer RadnotiLS (6-3, 230)Canton (Ga.) CherokeeGeorgia StateRedshirt Sophomore
Cyrus ReyesS (6-1, 200)Taylor (Texas) HighMississippi StateJunior
Mark RobinsonT (6-5, 320)Longwood (Fla.) LymanUTEPJunior
Hasaan SykesCB (6-0, 185)Tucker (Ga.) HighWestern CarolinaJunior
Tegra TshabolaOG (6-6, 325)Lakota West (Oh.)Ohio StateRedshirt Senior
Tavion WallaceLB (6-1, 239)Baxley (Ga.) Appling CountyArkansasSophomore
Dominic WisemaniDL (6-2, 300)Davenport (Iowa) HighSouth AlabamaRedshirt Senior
JacQai YoungQB (6-2, 205)Hurricane (W. Va.) HighMarshallRedshirt Sophomore
Adam ZouaguiK (5-11, 188)Herndon (Va.) HighDavidson | South FloridaSenior

