Auburn WR Malcolm Simmons picks Texas Tech over Kentucky
Kentucky just landed a big transfer portal commitment, Ohio State offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola. Shortly after, we found out one of the Cats’ other top targets is headed elsewhere. Wide receiver Malcolm Simmons is transferring from Auburn to Texas Tech, Hayes Fawcett reports.
Kentucky was among the other schools Simmons was considering, along with Arkansas and Texas A&M. He visited Kentucky last week. The 10th-ranked wide receiver in the transfer portal has two years of eligibility remaining.
An Alabama native, Simmons was a four-star prospect and a Top-200 player when he signed to be a part of Hugh Freeze’s first star-studded signing class at Auburn. Like many other Tigers, he was actually at his best after Freeze was fired. He finished the season with back-to-back games of 140+ yards, including 143 on three receptions in the Iron Bowl. One of those receptions was a 64-yard touchdown.
Kentucky already has two wide receiver commitments, Xavier Daisey (UAB) and Ja’Kayden Ferguson (Arkansas). We’re still waiting to hear what DeAndre Moore Jr. (Texas) will do. He’s down to Kentucky and Colorado. Isaiah Fuhrmann (Elon) is still on the table, too. The 6’4″, 192 lbs. wideout visited last Thursday.
Kentucky Transfer Portal Class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Former School
|Year
|Olaus Alinen
|G/T (6-6, 322)
|Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School
|Alabama
|Redshirt Junior
|Jesse Anderson
|S (6-0, 180)
|Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons
|Pittsburgh
|Redshirt Junior
|Max Anderson
|iOL (6-5, 311)
|Frisco (Texas) High
|Tennessee
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Elijah “Bo” Barnes
|LB (6-1, 244)
|Dallas (Texas) Skyline
|Texas
|Redshirt Freshman
|Jovantae Barnes
|RB (6-0, 211)
|Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines
|Oklahoma
|Redshirt Senior
|CJ Baxter Jr.
|RB (6-1, 227)
|Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater
|Texas
|Redshirt Junior
|Ahmad Breaux
|iDL (6-3, 278)
|Ruston (La.) High
|LSU
|Junior
|Jordan Castell
|S (6-2, 213)
|Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange
|Florida
|Senior
|Xavier Daisy
|WR (6-3, 210)
|Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School
|UAB
|Junior
|Ja’Kayden Ferguson
|WR (6-2, 187)
|Missouri City (Texas) Thurgood Marshall
|Arkansas
|Sophomore
|Aaron Gates
|Nickel (6-0, 198)
|Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian
|Florida
|Redshirt Junior
|Jamarrion Harkless
|iDL (6-3, 315)
|Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass
|Purdue
|Redshirt Junior
|Lance Heard
|T (6-6, 330)
|Monroe (La.) Neville
|LSU | Tennessee
|Senior
|Mark Manfred III
|CB (6-1, 175)
|Marietta (Ga.) Sprayberry
|Missouri
|Redshirt Freshman
|Kenny Minchey
|QB (6-2, 208)
|Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II
|Notre Dame
|Redshirt Junior
|Antonio O’Berry
|EDGE (6-6, 240)
|Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne
|Tiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb
|6th-Year Senior
|Coleton Price
|iOL (6-3, 318)
|Bowie (Texas) High
|Baylor
|Redshirt Senior
|Spencer Radnoti
|LS (6-3, 230)
|Canton (Ga.) Cherokee
|Georgia State
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Cyrus Reyes
|S (6-1, 200)
|Taylor (Texas) High
|Mississippi State
|Junior
|Mark Robinson
|T (6-5, 320)
|Longwood (Fla.) Lyman
|UTEP
|Junior
|Hasaan Sykes
|CB (6-0, 185)
|Tucker (Ga.) High
|Western Carolina
|Junior
|Tegra Tshabola
|OG (6-6, 325)
|Lakota West (Oh.)
|Ohio State
|Redshirt Senior
|Tavion Wallace
|LB (6-1, 239)
|Baxley (Ga.) Appling County
|Arkansas
|Sophomore
|Dominic Wiseman
|iDL (6-2, 300)
|Davenport (Iowa) High
|South Alabama
|Redshirt Senior
|JacQai Young
|QB (6-2, 205)
|Hurricane (W. Va.) High
|Marshall
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Adam Zouagui
|K (5-11, 188)
|Herndon (Va.) High
|Davidson | South Florida
|Senior
