Auburn WR Malcolm Simmons picks Texas Tech over Kentucky

Kentucky just landed a big transfer portal commitment, Ohio State offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola. Shortly after, we found out one of the Cats’ other top targets is headed elsewhere. Wide receiver Malcolm Simmons is transferring from Auburn to Texas Tech, Hayes Fawcett reports.

Kentucky was among the other schools Simmons was considering, along with Arkansas and Texas A&M. He visited Kentucky last week. The 10th-ranked wide receiver in the transfer portal has two years of eligibility remaining.

An Alabama native, Simmons was a four-star prospect and a Top-200 player when he signed to be a part of Hugh Freeze’s first star-studded signing class at Auburn. Like many other Tigers, he was actually at his best after Freeze was fired. He finished the season with back-to-back games of 140+ yards, including 143 on three receptions in the Iron Bowl. One of those receptions was a 64-yard touchdown.

Kentucky already has two wide receiver commitments, Xavier Daisey (UAB) and Ja’Kayden Ferguson (Arkansas). We’re still waiting to hear what DeAndre Moore Jr. (Texas) will do. He’s down to Kentucky and Colorado. Isaiah Fuhrmann (Elon) is still on the table, too. The 6’4″, 192 lbs. wideout visited last Thursday.

Kentucky Transfer Portal Class

Player Position High School Former School Year Olaus Alinen G/T (6-6, 322) Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School Alabama Redshirt Junior Jesse Anderson S (6-0, 180) Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons Pittsburgh Redshirt Junior Max Anderson iOL (6-5, 311) Frisco (Texas) High Tennessee Redshirt Sophomore Elijah “Bo” Barnes LB (6-1, 244) Dallas (Texas) Skyline Texas Redshirt Freshman Jovantae Barnes RB (6-0, 211) Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines Oklahoma Redshirt Senior CJ Baxter Jr. RB (6-1, 227) Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater Texas Redshirt Junior Ahmad Breaux iDL (6-3, 278) Ruston (La.) High LSU Junior Jordan Castell S (6-2, 213) Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange Florida Senior Xavier Daisy WR (6-3, 210) Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School UAB Junior Ja’Kayden Ferguson WR (6-2, 187) Missouri City (Texas) Thurgood Marshall Arkansas Sophomore Aaron Gates Nickel (6-0, 198) Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Florida Redshirt Junior Jamarrion Harkless iDL (6-3, 315) Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass Purdue Redshirt Junior Lance Heard T (6-6, 330) Monroe (La.) Neville LSU | Tennessee Senior Mark Manfred III CB (6-1, 175) Marietta (Ga.) Sprayberry Missouri Redshirt Freshman Kenny Minchey QB (6-2, 208) Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II Notre Dame Redshirt Junior Antonio O’Berry EDGE (6-6, 240) Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne Tiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb 6th-Year Senior Coleton Price iOL (6-3, 318) Bowie (Texas) High Baylor Redshirt Senior Spencer Radnoti LS (6-3, 230) Canton (Ga.) Cherokee Georgia State Redshirt Sophomore Cyrus Reyes S (6-1, 200) Taylor (Texas) High Mississippi State Junior Mark Robinson T (6-5, 320) Longwood (Fla.) Lyman UTEP Junior Hasaan Sykes CB (6-0, 185) Tucker (Ga.) High Western Carolina Junior Tegra Tshabola OG (6-6, 325) Lakota West (Oh.) Ohio State Redshirt Senior Tavion Wallace LB (6-1, 239) Baxley (Ga.) Appling County Arkansas Sophomore Dominic Wiseman iDL (6-2, 300) Davenport (Iowa) High South Alabama Redshirt Senior JacQai Young QB (6-2, 205) Hurricane (W. Va.) High Marshall Redshirt Sophomore Adam Zouagui K (5-11, 188) Herndon (Va.) High Davidson | South Florida Senior

