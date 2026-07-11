Wildcat Spotlight: Coleton Price

The Kentucky football program underwent an offseason transformation. Will Stein flipped the roster, bringing plenty of excitement, but also uncertainty. While we cannot know exactly what to expect on every single Saturday, we can get a better idea of who is behind the facemask. KSR is taking a closer look at the players who will be making an impact this fall. Up next is the man who touches the football on every offensive snap, Coleton Price.

Nuts and Bolts

Position: Center

Height: 6-3

Weight: 308

Class: Redshirt Senior

Hometown: Bowie, Texas

[More in the Wildcat Spotlight Series: Olaus Alinen, CJ Baxter, Shane Carr, Bo Barnes]

Experience

Experience is Coleton Price’s greatest advantage. Nobody has more of it on the Kentucky offensive line than Price, who started in 31 consecutive games at Baylor before entering the transfer portal. The Texas native has played more than 2,200 downs of football in the Big 12. It’s exactly what Kentucky needs in the middle of an offensive line that will feature five new starters.

Eye-Opening Info

If this football thing doesn’t work out for Price, he wants to return to the Lone Star State and get into ranching. He knows his way around cattle and horses, but he doesn’t plan to hop on a horse anytime soon. “I don’t think it’d be good for the horse.”

What People are Saying About Coleton Price

“He’s played a lot of football, has a lot of experience, so he’s seen a lot of things, which is really good. I think it’s continuing in this new offense to be able to learn and evolve. It helps tremendously, but it’s something we’re always trying to improve.”

That was some world-class coachspeak from Cutter Leftwich. In one of Will Stein’s many interviews this offseason, I believe he described Price as the best center in the SEC, but I can’t find proof of that in the archives, so you’ll just have to trust me. It’s clear this staff is high on Coleton Price.

In Price’s Own Words

Coleton Price loves his quarterback, Kenny Minchey. “We want to block for that guy. Like, I would die for him, you know what I mean?”

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The Kentucky center is the Wildcats’ highest-rated player on EA Sports College Football ’27 with a grade of 88. He improved over each of his three seasons as a starter at Baylor. Now, he’s poised to develop into an NFL Draft pick as the much-needed steady foundation of the rebuilt Kentucky offensive line.