Wildcat Spotlight: Nic Anderson

The Kentucky football program underwent an offseason transformation. Will Stein flipped the roster, bringing plenty of excitement, but also uncertainty. While we cannot know exactly what to expect on every single Saturday, we can get a better idea of who is behind the facemask. KSR is taking a closer look at the players who will be making an impact this fall. Nic Anderson was one of the last players added during the transfer portal season, but he could be one of the first players to catch a pass from Kenny Minchey this fall.

Nuts and Bolts

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-3

Weight: 205

Year: 5

Hometown: Katy, Texas

[More in the Wildcat Spotlight Series: Olaus Alinen, CJ Baxter, Shane Carr, Bo Barnes, Coleton Price]

Experience

A four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, he was considered a Top-15 wide receiver in the country after helping Katy win the Texas 6A Division II during his junior campaign. Anderson remained committed to Oklahoma through the coaching transition from Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He spent three years in Norman before making the move to LSU.

Like a few other transfer portal additions, Anderson has a lengthy injury history. He missed the entire 2024 season at Oklahoma with an injury to his quad/hips. Upon arriving at LSU, he was involved in a horrific car accident that sidelined him for some time. He was able to suit up for almost 10 games before suffering a knee injury in November.

Eye-Opening Info

Why did Kentucky seek out Anderson? Look no further than his breakout 2023 campaign. He caught 38 passes for 798 yards and set an Oklahoma freshman record with 10 touchdown receptions, helping the Sooners win 10 games during their final season in the Big 12. The biggest win was in the biggest game of the year. He caught the game-winning touchdown with 15 seconds left on the clock to knock off No. 5 Texas in the Red River Rivalry.

What People are Saying About Nic Anderson

“I got to know Nic — I didn’t know him, actually. I got to watch him when I was coaching Dillon Gabriel,” head coach Will Stein shared earlier this year. “And I was like, this guy is popping off, number four, this dude’s a freak, making plays all over the field at OU. Obviously, it was big to have Joe (Sloan) in that relationship piece to really solidify that he wanted to come here. And then show him how he is going to make plays in this offense. So he is a big, tall, fast, tough receiver that I’m really excited to coach.”

In Anderson’s Own Words

“Injuries are a part of the game. Unfortunately, I’ve had more than my fair share of injuries, but I’m always looking ahead, and I feel good right now. My body feels good. The training staff here is great, the strength staff is great, and they really got my body into a great spot, so I feel good going into this season,” Anderson said during spring practice.

Sign up for the KSR Newsletter to receive Kentucky Wildcats news in the most ridiculous manner possible.

The ceiling is the roof, but the floor is anybody’s guess. Like his other Red River transfers, the injury uncertainty is difficult to gauge. However, he’s one of the most experienced pass-catchers in the wide receiver room. Anderson will have a loud voice to ensure that the talented young group is moving in the right direction. An exceptional weapon on the outside, his length will be a vital asset in the passing attack, particularly in the red zone.