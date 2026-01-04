Kentucky is team to watch for Alabama starting offensive lineman Wilkin Formby

Kentucky needs five new starters on the offensive line. Multiple line of scrimmage players made it to Lexington over the weekend as head coach Will Stein, offensive coordinator Joe Sloan, and offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich attempt to pull off a massive rebuild in the trenches this offseason. Another big target has emerged.

Alabama starting right tackle Wilkin Formby entered the transfer portal on Sunday. A list of contenders quickly emerged.

“Among the early schools to watch, sources have mentioned, LSU, Kentucky and Texas A&M,” On3’s Pete Nakos reported on Sunday.

Transfer Portal Intel (On3)

Wilkin Formby was a top-100 recruit in the 2023 high school recruiting cycle. Eric Wolford was his lead recruiter. The former Kentucky offensive line coach is now at LSU. Kentucky and Texas A&M are also standing out in this early transfer portal recruitment.

The Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Northridge product spent three seasons at Alabama with his redshirt year occurring under Nick Saban and the last two season under Kalen DeBoer. After making two starts as a redshirt freshman in 2024, Formby became a full-time starter as a redshirt sophomore in 2025 but slid inside to right guard in November. The transfer with two years of eligibility remaining has played over 1,100 snaps during his collegiate career.

Kentucky figure to be a major player in the offensive line transfer market this offseason. The Cats could make a big push for this SEC transfer.

Kentucky’s visit list (Sunday, Jan. 4)

KSR can confirm that the are five transfer portal targets expected in Lexington on Sunday. They represent five different positions.

Anthony Hawkins, Safety, Villanova, 6-3, 170

Markus Strong, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma, 6-5, 270

Jovantae Barnes, Running Back, Oklahoma, 5-11.5, 185

Olaus Alinen, Offensive Lineman, Alabama, 6-6, 322

Landen Clark, Quarterback, Elon, 6-0, 186

