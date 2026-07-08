Will Kentucky add another assistant? And will it be Jamal Crawford? Mark Pope clears the air

Jamal Crawford has been Big Blue Nation’s pie-in-the-sky since he confirmed his candidacy for Kentucky‘s assistant coaching vacancy with KSR back in the spring. Jason Hart and Alvin Brooks III are out and former NBA All-Star and world champion Mo Williams is in — a massive addition in its own right — but the three-time Sixth Man of the Year would take the staff to another level, especially when it comes to high school recruiting for Mark Pope.

Will he be taking the job after his time coaching on the Nike EYBL circuit ends after Peach Jam in the coming weeks? Does Pope plan on making an outside hire at all? There has been speculation that Nick Robinson, currently Kentucky’s Director of Basketball Operations, could earn the promotion.

“This group is functioning at a high level,” he told BBN Tonight last week. “… I’m not in desperate need of adding more pieces, although I’m open to the idea.”

He shared a similar update with KSR on Wednesday, but added that a new hire will likely be made at some point—there just isn’t a rush, as things stand today.

On one hand, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

“The answer is most likely yes, but I can’t tell you when,” Pope said. “This is what I can tell you: I love the way that our staff is working right now. There’s been a change in the NCAA in terms of staff. Right now, I get (assistant video coordinator) Will Corbin and I get Nick Robinson and I get (video coordinator) Matt Santoro on the court — all staff members are allowed to be on the court right now. And I like the way we feel as a staff.”

On the other hand, he’ll never stop looking for ways to upgrade the Kentucky basketball program to put the Wildcats in position to win games, whether that means coaches, support staffers, and, of course, players.

“I’m engaged in conversations about staff every day, even when our staff is full,” he continued. “I’m still talking to people, and kind of seeing where it goes. If we hire someone, it’s going to be the right person that’s going to be exactly the right fit for what we do — but we’re working at a really high level right now.”

So, what does that mean for Jamal Crawford? Matt Jones asked Pope directly about the 20-year pro and the possibility he’s the “right person,” as the third-year coach said.

In short, it’s not a firm no, but Pope shared all of the reasons BBN should probably avoid getting too excited, at least for now.

“Jamal’s still got two years left on his NBC contract,” he told KSR. “I’m good friends with Jamal. We’ve been friends for a long time. There might be a time where it’s good for him to jump into coaching. It’s something that he would like to do. He’s one of those guys that’s cut from a little bit of a similar cloth, like Mo Williams is. It’s hard to run an AAU program. There are a lot of guys that fund an AAU program, but Mo was running an AAU program. Jamal is running and coaching an AAU program.

“We find guys like that with their background — he could have a great future in college, he could go get a job, maybe in the exact right space, as a head coach in the NBA, maybe. I think there’s a good chance coaching is in his future, but he’s got a sweet deal right now, and he’s got a couple of years left.”

It’s clear that if Crawford is willing to keep the door open on Kentucky, Pope certainly won’t close it. There is a difference, however, in expecting him to take the job vs. hoping he takes the job — and it certainly feels like the latter at this stage, reading between the lines.

For now, the job remains vacant.