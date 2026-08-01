Will Levis Believes He's Still an NFL Starting Quarterback

Nothing has come easily for Will Levis since he guided the Wildcats to a 10-3 campaign in 2021. The following year at Kentucky was marred by injuries and a coaching change. Those problems have followed him to the NFL.

Levis was taken by the Tennessee Titans with the first pick of the second round in the 2023 NFL Draft. He showed promise as a rookie, starting in the final nine games of the season, before Mike Vrabel was fired. He started in 12 games for Brian Callahan in year two, but turnover issues popped up along with multiple injuries.

With the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Titans selected QB Cam Ward. As he was relegated to a backup role, Levis underwent season-ending shoulder surgery. He’s back in action at Titans training camp, preparing to prove that he can be an NFL starting quarterback.

“I know I’ve put the tape out there already that I’m a dang good quarterback in this league and I’m even better than I ever have been,” Levis said after Saturday’s practice. “There are not 32 quarterbacks in this league better than me. I know that for sure.“

Levis is currently competing with Mitch Trubisky to be Ward’s backup in Tennessee. The former Wildcat believes he grew during his time away from the game.

“I’m just focused on having fun,” Levis said. “I needed that time, not just physically, but just mentally to calm the nervous system. Where I’m at mentally is in a much healthier place than it’s ever been. I feel like I worked a lot for other people’s approval in the beginning of my career. And whereas I’m just trying to be the best version of me at this point.”

In 21 starts over two years, Levis completed 61% of his passes for 21 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Even though he may not get a chance to rise into a starting role right away in Tennessee, an exceptional preseason performance could elevate him enough to catch the eyes of other teams who are looking for an answer at the NFL’s most important position.

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