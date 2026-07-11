Will Levis was back at Kentucky's football facility on Friday

NFL training camps are right around the corner. Before reporting later this month, Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis made a pit stop back home.

The 27-year-old stopped by the Joe Craft Football Training Facility on Friday for a visit. He then visited former Kentucky tight end Brenden Bates and tight ends coach Vince Marrow ahead of a wedding on Saturday.

The former second-round pick is entering his fourth season in the NFL. Levis started nine games as a rookie in 2023 and 12 games in 2024 before missing the entire 2025 campaign after undergoing right shoulder surgery. That allowed first-round pick Cam Ward to take over as QB1 for the AFC South franchise.

Tennessee made a coaching change this offseason. Head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll are now running the show in Nashville. Ward is the starting quarterback, but there will be a battle for the backup up job with Mitchell Trubisky joining the organization this offseason. Former Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker will also be in the mix along with Levis.

Before the competition begins, Will Levis joined a day back at his alma mater where he visited Will Stein‘s program. The quarterback threw for 5,233 yards and 43 touchdowns over 24 starts for Kentucky in 2021 and 2022. The former Penn State transfer turned himself into a draftable prospect at UK and is now attempting to position himself for another chance to be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

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