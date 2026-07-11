Will Levis Reunites with Former Kentucky Teammates on the UK Practice Fields

It’s been almost five years since they were throwing the ball across the yard. On Saturday, Will Levis was back in Lexington, reconnecting with a couple of former pass-catchers at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility.

Former Kentucky tight end Brenden Bates is getting hitched this weekend, and it’s bringing plenty of former Wildcats back to Lexington. Before celebrating the newlyweds, a couple of Cats decided to break a sweat.

Will Levis went tarps off and dialed up some bombs to Dane Key and Josh Kattus. When the two pass-catchers were freshmen in 2022, they caught a combined 40 passes from Levis for 644 yards and six touchdowns.

Will Levis was dropping bombs to Dane Key and Josh Kattus at Kentucky, just like the good ol’ days. pic.twitter.com/7kRD88UxkI — KSR (@KSRonX) July 11, 2026

It’s reassuring to see Levis and Kattus healthy. The last time we saw the tight end at Kentucky’s Pro Day, he was on crutches. He’s looking sharp ahead of training camp with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Levis missed the entire 2025 season after undergoing shoulder surgery. The former second-round pick is set to begin his fourth year in the NFL as QB2 in Tennessee behind Cam Ward. If a couple of QB injuries happen, Levis could become a trade asset. If not, at least he’s in Nashville with one of his favorite pass-catchers, Wan’Dale Robinson.

Based purely on stats, Key would be Levis’ No. 2 wide receiver. The Lexington native set a freshman record with 519 receiving yards. Even though he transferred to Nebraska for his final season of college football, Key’s 1,870 career receiving yards rank fifth in the Kentucky football record book. He’ll join his brother, Devon Key, at Denver Broncos training camp later this summer after signing a three-year UDFA deal.

Will Levis, Dane Key, and Josh Kattus, via @will_levis

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