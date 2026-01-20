Will Stein: 11 Things You Need to Know From a Long Conversation with the UK Head Coach

The transfer portal closed on Friday, ending the most hectic six weeks of Will Stein‘s professional career. After juggling two jobs and adding 30+ players, the new Kentucky head coach spent 40 minutes discussing a wide range of topics. He gave us plenty of content to work with over the next few days, but here are all of the highlights you need to know.

Transfer Portal Additions are (Mostly) Done

Kentucky acquired two more players from the transfer portal on Monday, wide receiver Shane Carr (Southern Utah) and defensive lineman Tyler Thomas (South Alabama). The news dropped just before Stein stepped up to the podium. Some Ts have to be dotted and Is need to be crossed to make the transfer portal additions official. After that, you shouldn’t be expecting any more groundbreaking transfer portal news.

“We’re finishing up the roster,” Stein said. “Feel really good where we’re at, and we’ll continue to track that over the next couple months to see if there is any future additions. But right now, feel they feel really good.”

Stein Bullish on the Quarterbacks

Stein felt like Kentucky put a good offer on the table for Cutter Boley, but things didn’t work out. Such is life in modern college football. He wished him well, then pivoted to Kenny Minchey. Even though the former Notre Dame quarterback doesn’t have a lot of reps on tape, he believes Minchey has a bright future at Kentucky.

“Extremely accurate. He’s got great athleticism. I think when you talk to him, when you guys meet him, he is a phenomenal person, very smart,” Stein said. “We did our background on him, everybody we talked to, even guys on that (Notre Dame) staff felt like they still would have won 10 games with Kenny out there playing quarterback.”

Offensive Line was a “Major” Priority for Kentucky

Three of Kentucky’s highest-ranked signees from the transfer portal are on the offensive line: Lance Heard (Tennessee), Coleton Price (Baylor), and Tegra Tshabola (Ohio State).

“The teams that win in November, December, and January win the trenches. So making sure that we’re solidifying that offensive line was a major piece of this puzzle,” said Stein.

Kentucky didn’t just add a bunch of players. There are four assistant coaches for that position, and the goal is to get that number to five. The rationale makes sense. It’s hard for one guy to keep eyes on all five players. Each position deserves to have a coach.

Stein and Bryant’s Parents Played Together

One of Stein’s first tasks was evaluating the Kentucky football roster. There were a few players who quickly became top priorities. Kentucky locked up Mi’Quise Humphrey-Grace, Willie Rodriguez, and Ty Bryant, just to name a few.

Bryant was Kentucky’s only All-SEC selection last fall. Stein described him as a “program builder.” He also connected a couple of dots that previously evaded me. Their fathers, Matt Stein and Cisco Bryant, played together for Jerry Claiborne.

Kentucky has a Shark at Defensive Coordinator

Will Stein was looking for a veteran to lead his defense. Jay Bateman checked all of the right boxes. Stein described his style as “aggressive” and “creative,” and also commended him as a great communicator with young people. Even though he’s older, he creates lasting connections with players.

“This guy hunts in recruiting. He is a shark. He’s a pit bull. He’ll go up against anybody,” said the new Kentucky head coach. “And there’s no real trick tricks with Jay. He’s straight up, but he creates real bonds with these players.”

Deep, Young Kentucky Coaching Roster

Bateman has decades of experience at multiple levels of football. It will serve as a counterbalance to a young coaching staff. Like Stein, Tony Washington Jr. and Cutter Leftwich are in their 30s. There are a handful of other assistants who aren’t too far removed from playing on the field. They may not have a ton of years under their belt, but they know how to successfully operate in modern college football.

“Experience is all relative. What we’re doing now in college football is not the same as what we were doing 20 years ago. It’s just not. Everything’s changing. Recruiting has changed, portal has changed. It’s about adaptability, and these guys show me that they’re the best people for these jobs. They relate to players, they connect with players,” said Stein.

Two Non-Negotiables

Will Stein is implementing his DNA traits during winter meetings and workouts. There are also two rules his players must abide by.

“Be where you’re supposed to be when you’re supposed to be there, doing what you’re supposed to be doing with great effort.”

Sounds like a good rule that can apply to many different professions. His other is much more football-specific. Winning on the gridiron requires toughness.

“Mental and physical toughness, that’s huge for a football player. It’s a tough game, played by really tough men, and the spotlight’s on these guys all the time. Can they handle that? And in the fourth quarter, when it’s hardest, can you look to the man to your left and the right and know that they’re going to do their job? Those are two non-negotiables for me.”

Stein isn’t Worried about Ponatoski and the MLB Draft

Matt Ponatoski was one of the most sought-after high school quarterbacks in the country. Will Stein recruited him at Oregon before he committed to Kentucky. Even after he signed with UK, many around BBN worried they may never see him in Lexington.

Ponatoski was Mr. Football and Mr. Baseball in the state of Ohio. He could be a high pick in next year’s MLB Draft. There will be plenty of anxiety around BBN leading into that event, but Stein is not concerned.

“Everything that he said to me is that he wants to be a big-time college football player. So is it concerning? No.” said Stein.

“I’m just really grateful to be able to have the chance to coach Matt, and I think his best years are to come in football. He’s obviously an outstanding baseball player. And you know, we’d love to get him on the diamond here at Kentucky too, and let’s do this thing together.”

Tubby Smith Camp Veteran

John Calipari and Mark Stoops brought the Basketball vs. Football School debate to Big Blue Nation. You won’t hear any of that from the new Kentucky football coach. Stein has been a Kentucky basketball fan for a long time.

“I went to Tubby Smith Basketball Camp, like four times,” Stein added, as if he was reading off his BBN resume. “I won the hotshot award, I won the free-throw competition.”

Size Matters

The new Kentucky roster doesn’t have too many players who are less than 6 feet tall. “I don’t want a lot of Will Steins running out there,” quipped the head coach.

Stein’s Wildest Moment in the Transfer Portal

The last six weeks were the most chaotic days of Will Stein’s professional career. Sleep was in short supply. One day in particular was a blitz. Hours after winning the Orange Bowl, he hopped on a flight to Lexington and spent the next day with about a dozen transfer portal prospects. It was a chaotic time for Stein, who was pulled in every different direction at all hours of the day, but he did not feel sorry for himself.

“I was definitely lying to you guys and everybody that I was focused on one thing at one time. I was not,” Stein admitted. “I was focused on everything at the same time, so you can imagine what that’s like. But somebody told me there’s no crying from a yacht. You know, as offensive coordinator for Oregon, playing in the College Football Playoffs, and the head coach of Kentucky, I think a lot of people would want to be in my shoes. So it’s been really cool.”