Will Stein addresses the possibility of adding Alex Afari back to Kentucky roster

Will Alex Afari return to Kentucky for an unexpected fifth season in Lexington? On3’s Pete Nakos reported over the weekend that the former Wildcat star, who participated in Green Bay Packers minicamp this offseason — but did not sign an NFL deal — is exploring the possibility.

Head coach Will Stein is not ruling it out, directly addressing the Cincinnati native’s potential availability on the heels of Judge Charlotte Sweeney of the U.S. District Court of Colorado granting members of the high school class of 2022 a preliminary injunction to play this upcoming season.

As of now, players not previously in the transfer portal cannot enter, according to the clarification. Those in Afari’s shoes, however, would be eligible to play another year at their most recent school.

Stein says he hasn’t been in direct contact with Afari yet, but the standout linebacker joins a large pool of talent he’s happy to draw from if it means the Wildcats can upgrade the roster.

“I have not (talked to Afari), but there’s gonna be a group of guys that were here last year, that if this actually happens, if I can enhance the roster and make us better, I’m gonna do it. Okay? I am. It’s not as easy as like, ‘Yep, do it.’ There’s a process, because what I don’t want to do is look up and you’re playing an ineligible player and there’s stuff like that that can happen. So I think we’re still figuring everything out.

“And the good thing about our people in this administration and the people above me, they’re in the same boat. If it’s going to make us better to win football games and they’re good people, I’ll do it.”

Afari logged 193 tackles, 26.5 TFLs, 6.0 sacks and one forced fumble in four years at Kentucky. Originally recruited as a defensive back, the former four-star talent transitioned to linebacker going into his junior year and quickly emerged as a starter. Now, he’s back on the table for the Wildcats — among others, including internal options who just exhausted their four-year eligibility in Lexington.

Stein would love exploring that talent, along with external possibilities, if future court rulings or NCAA decisions open that door. He’ll listen to the administration at UK as he learns who he can and cannot recruit, as well as how many spots he has available to work with.

“For sure,” he said of hitting the ground running if compliance gives him the go-ahead. “If we can make it work and we can stay within our roster limits and all that stuff, I will do whatever I can to make sure that we are playing our best football on Saturday. There are some steps still that we’re we’re sorting out and figuring out, and it’s, like, daily new information.”

It’s clear as mud, sure, but as the dust settles on all of this, don’t be surprised if Afari is out there leading that linebacker room on Saturdays this fall.