Will Stein Adds Former Oregon Analyst as Assistant Offensive Line Coach

Just when you thought Will Stein had finished making offseason moves, the Wildcats’ head coach added another assistant to his first Kentucky coaching staff.

Pete Nakos reports that Dallas Warmack will be an assistant offensive line coach for Kentucky in 2026. This gives the Big Blue Wall three coaches. Cutter Leftwich is the head honcho. He will be joined by Warmack and Derek Warehime.

Warmack has not been coaching for long because he just stepped off the field a few years ago. The Atlanta native started his career at Alabama and transferred to Oregon for his final two seasons of college football. He started in 24 games at right guard and earned All-Pac-12 honors during his final season in 2019.

During each of Stein’s three seasons as the Oregon offensive coordinator, the Ducks were one of three finalists for the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the nation’s top offensive line. Stein nicknamed the group the “Law Firm.” They did not take home the hardware after the 2025 season. Iowa was selected as the Joe Moore Award winner.

“To be completely honest, I’m really shocked they didn’t win the Joe Moore Award. I mean, statistically, it was a shock to me. Like those guys, to me, are the best offensive line unit in the country,” Stein said ahead of the CFP Semifinal.

“They played that way through injuries, through different games where we’ve had to run it to win, throw it to win. Those guys are a great group, led by A’lique (Terry), Cutter (Leftwich) in that room, Ryan Walk, and Holden Whipple. The whole ‘Law Firm’ with Dallas (Warmack) in there as well. Like those guys are coached better than any place I’ve ever been, and then they’ve played as a unit better than any year, probably since we’ve been here. So excited about them, and I know they’re excited for this challenge ahead.”

Stein led a well-coached offensive line at Oregon. He’s bringing two of those assistants with him to Kentucky. After investing in three Top 125 transfer portal offensive linemen, it’s clear offensive line is a top priority for Will Stein.

