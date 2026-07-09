Will Stein Adds Four Kentucky Football Staffers

One way Will Stein is modernizing the Kentucky football operation is by building a large staff. He’s not just building a front office. There is a large mass of assistant coaches to supplement the 10 primary assistants who can recruit away from campus.

Just when you thought Kentucky was done making offseason moves, Will Stein hired four new staffers.

Dillon Sanders will serve as an assistant inside linebackers coach. He’s replacing Chad Wilt, who spent the spring in Lexington but left the program this summer for personal reasons. Sanders is returning to Kentucky after serving as a defensive assistant from 2016-18. That 2018 defense was pretty, pretty good. He most recently called the defense for Ensworth, a Nashville prep powerhouse.

Rob Snyder will work alongside Anwar Stewart as an assistant defensive line coach. He’ll get a chance to work with one of his former players. Snyder and Mi’Quise Humphrey-Grace logged time together at South Dakota. Snyder also spent two seasons at Nicholls and started his coaching career at LSU.

In addition to the new assistant coaches, Pat Biondo is getting some help in the Kentucky football front office. Leah Barnard began working with the program as a student assistant in 2023 and has been promoted to assistant director of recruiting. She’ll be tasked with handling many of the recruiting logistics, like scheduling visits and organizing trips, among other assignments.

That recruiting director role is not new. This is the first time I’ve heard of an “acquisition coordinator.” That’s the title given to John “Hova” Herron. Yes, the Cats have a HOVA on the coaching staff. We might be back.

Hova’s job as the acquisition coordinator is to help Kentucky acquire players. According to Kentucky, “he will work closely with the coaching staff, recruiting personnel, and support departments to identify and evaluate prospective student-athletes. He will also assist in managing the program’s transfer portal strategy and high school recruiting.” A veteran with decades of experience in the world of football, he most recently worked at Texas and was with Pete Nochta at Louisville from 2022-25.

There is less than one month until the start of fall camp. Prepare accordingly by learning more about the new Kentucky football staffers.