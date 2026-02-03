Will Stein Believes You Can Win Big at Kentucky, and BBN Won't Have to Wait

February is the slowest month of the year in the college football calendar. Transfer portal chaos has ended. After spending the month on the road recruiting, coaches have returned to campus, giving them time to exhale. Will Stein isn’t doing much exhaling.

The Kentucky head coach is making his rounds on the national media circuit and was kind enough to chat with our friends at Andy & Ari On3. He said a few things that will fire up Kentucky fans.

Obviously, Stein has local ties to the program. His Dad suited up for the Wildcats. He grew up going to games. How much did that play into his decision to pursue the Kentucky job?

“I think it definitely pulls at your heartstrings. I’m not going to sit here and say it doesn’t,” Stein said. “Ultimately, you want to go to a place where you can win, where you can sustain success, and where you can recruit and develop the best players in the country.

“I always looked at Kentucky as a place where — why can’t this be a premier place? You have everything you want facility-wise. You have backing from the administration. You have elite fans. You can recruit North, South, go East or West. There’s no reason in hell this place can’t be a destination job for a coach or a player.”

He was pretty comfortable calling plays for Dante Moore at Oregon. But when Stein learned he had a shot to get the job in Lexington, he went “balls to the wall” to get it. Why is he so confident he can have success at Kentucky? Because he’s seen it.

“When was it 2021? Liam (Coen) was calling the offense here, and they had Will Levis. They’ve been good on defense. It’s about scoring points. Obviously, you gotta stop guys on defense. There’s three phases of football. What was it — In 2021, they were 7th in the country? That sparks my joy. It sparks me as a coach,” said Stein.

“Let’s call some freaking football plays on offense, and get a quarterback that can run the show, and let’s stop people on defense. It’s already kinda happened here. They were like 4th and inches from beating Texas last year. I look up, it’s Ole Miss vs. Kentucky and it’s 30-20. That’s what gets me going. It’s right there. Let’s change some things where we need to, reinvest in this program, and get coaches that are bought in and recruit our ever-loving ass off every single day.”

He sees what many Kentucky fans saw. Now he’s returning to his home state to inject some life into the program, in the form of an explosive offense. Stein is not guaranteeing anything overnight, but he believes this team can do special things.

“I really felt in my heart, my soul, and in my brain that this is the spot where we can go win.”

