WATCH: Cole Cubelic talks ball with Kentucky head coach Will Stein

Talking season is off and running. The SEC will start the league’s annual kickoff party next week in Tampa. We don’t have to wait that long to hear new Kentucky head coach Will Stein talk some ball.

The 36-year-old former Oregon offensive coordinator jumped behind the mic to appear on “The Cube Show” with ESPN college football analyst Cole Cubelic on Tuesday. This is a must listen for any Kentucky fan who enjoy in-depth football conversation.

Stein opened up on layering play calling, his screen strategy, why shifts and motions are vital on game days, how he builds a play call sheet, why a passing game must chase completions, and what are some of his favorite stats are when evaluating quarterbacks and offenses.

“Big stat in football between winning and losing is we call downs series success rate. So how many first downs that you’re getting on a drive. It’s almost like a batting average for first downs,” Stein told Cubelic. “The more first downs you get, just common sense, the more time you’re going to have the ball as an offense, the more touchdowns you’re going to score.”

“So points per drive is huge, downs series success rate, and then you have mentioned turnovers is key stat in winning and losing.”

The head coach also opened up on his high school recruiting strategy and how he’s borrowed the Oregon model in talent acquisition that was used by Dan Lanning. This was simply a loaded interview that included a ton of deep dive football talk.

Smash that play button.

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