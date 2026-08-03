Will Stein confirms that Martels Carter Jr. will officially switch to running back

After redshirting in 2025 as a defensive back, Martels Carter Jr.‘s transition to offense is complete.

During Kentucky football Media Day on Monday morning, head coach Will Stein confirmed what had been rumbling since the spring: Carter is now officially a running back for the Wildcats.

The Paducah Tilghman (KY) product was a four-star recruit out of high school, where he played both sides of the ball. But once Carter arrived at UK, he was moved solely to safety. He appeared in four games in 2025, recording four tackles. Then Stein and Co. took over, lining Carter up on offense as a ball carrier since the spring.

That trend will continue into Carter’s redshirt freshman season this fall.

“He’s an extremely athletic guy, but he can do a lot of things on a football field,” Kentucky offensive coordinator Joe Sloan said of Carter. “I think you can see he’s got great eye-hand coordination, great balance, good twitch, and then he’s physical, right? And I think that obviously comes with starting out as a defensive player right in college, so I think you see that.”

Sloan said that the challenge for Carter now will be focusing on the little things in camp to make his transition to the offense complete.

“It’s been good. He just got thrust in there. I mean, for half the practice, he was wearing like a red penny while we were handing the ball. At some point, I was like, ‘Hey, you think we can get him like a blue jersey, maybe?’ But he did a nice job, and now it’s about a daily focus. Now you’re no longer a defensive guy who got tossed over there.

“Right now it’s about the daily focus of all the little things he needs to do, and that’s what I want to see from this August. Right? You’ve got to show up every day, and now it’s got to be all the details, right? All the little things, right? And those have got to add up so that you can go make plays because he obviously has a skill set that’s really nice for that position.”

As Sloan said, the more depth at running back, the better.

“Obviously, you’ve got to have running backs. Running back, it’s a violent position, right? So, that’s going to be a position where you’re going to play multiple players. There are some positions where you can go most of the year, and you know somebody’s going to get 90% of the snaps. That’s just not the case at running back. And I think it’s a really great opportunity for him too. And I think he saw that.”