Will Stein Defines the Kentucky Football General Manager Role

The Kentucky football organization has been significantly restructured, and it’s not just because of the change in CEO. Will Stein is shaking things up to modernize the Wildcats’ approach.

It starts on the ground floor with an army of assistants. He said on Monday that in an ideal world, Kentucky would have five offensive line coaches. That’s a lot different than the old model — a position coach, a graduate assistant, and maybe a quality control analyst. Those changes don’t captivate the masses quite like the changes at the top of the chain of command.

Will Stein‘s first hire as the Kentucky head coach was his general manager, Pat Biondo. Shortly thereafter, Pete Nochta left Louisville to become the Cats’ assistant general manager. Those titles sound nice, but what exactly do they do?

Roles of the General Manager

There are many steps in the lead-up to the commitment graphics you’ve seen on social media over the last month. Stein explained the process during Monday’s lengthy press conference.

1. Evaluating Players. Stein inherited a roster of unknowns. The front office broke it down to see which players they needed to keep in Lexington.

2. Build the Board. What positions did Kentucky need to fill? Which available free agents could they attract to Kentucky?

3. Be a “liaison” a.k.a. a middleman. Once players are targeted, Biondo and Nochta contact agents and players to begin the recruiting process.

4. Set up visits. This is a logistical challenge. Other schools want these players on campus, too. Their job is to juggle dates and acquire transportation to get them on campus.

5. Recruit. The coaches certainly play a role in this, but the front office also has a hand in convincing the players, parents, and agents that Kentucky is the place to be.

6. Contract Negotiations. Many of the previous steps could be applied to old-school recruiting. This part is new. Kentucky’s general manager is not a lawyer, but Biondo and Nochta have to know how to navigate these waters with agents, Kentucky’s legal team, and compliance.

Organization is Key to this Essential Role

There are a lot of moving parts when creating a roster. In order to successfully navigate these choppy waters, the front office must be filled with organized individuals who act in the coach’s best interest, especially when that coach is across the country in Oregon preparing for the College Football Playoff..

“There’s a lot. It’s a giant role in college football that you cannot run a program without. There’s just no way in hell. And with Pat as our GM, he’s my right-hand man. We are running this program together, obviously, through my vision,” Stein said on Monday.

“But he is an expert in what it takes to get the best players on our team, and that’s not just money. That is truly recruiting, phone calls, visits, how that all looks, the actual evaluation piece, are we bringing in the right players? And then Pete is the next guy with Pat that we are working hand in hand with.”

General Manager Must Know the Market

Unlike NFL free agency, contract terms are not public knowledge. In contract negotiations, Kentucky’s general manager cannot solely use an agent’s asking price to determine that individual’s value. They must use their knowledge of the entire free agency market before making a move, and that market is always changing.

“It can be difficult, and the price of a player has risen every single year,” said Stein. “So you try to get a grip on the market by talking to different people and having those conversations. And then, what makes sense for you and your team? Like you don’t have to overspend on certain positions.”

Money talks, but it will not be the end-all, be-all for Will Stein when he is looking for new Kentucky Wildcats. “If the first thing they ask about is money, they are probably not the guy that we want. It’s just not,” said the new head coach.

Kentucky has the Financial Backing to Succeed

Kentucky football fans were concerned that the program did not have the financial backing to compete in the SEC. It’s not just the nature of the school. Mark Stoops spent years complaining about fundraising. Naturally, concerns from fans would follow. Stein does not share those concerns.

“Are we completely there? I think everybody is trying to push – every program across the country, so it is not just Kentucky. But they have resourced me definitely in a good way to feel like we can push the envelope with player acquisition, retention, and then building the best coaching staff possible,” said Stein.



