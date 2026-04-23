Will Stein Details Coaching Influences in Lengthy Interview

The Kentucky head coach has not been shy in the public sphere. Since Kentucky wrapped up spring practice, Will Stein has appeared on shows with Paul Finebaum and Matt Jones. He also sat down for a lengthy conversation with one of the internet’s most well-respected football junkies.

Coach Dan Casey has cultivated an enormous following by explaining some of the most creative play-calls in the sport. He has a daily newsletter that shares one play a day to tickle the fancy for fans and coaches who love Xs and Os.

Casey and Seth Howard made the trip to Lexington this spring for a 40-minute conversation with Will Stein to discuss his rise through the ranks and dive into the nitty-gritty details that have made him a wunderkind in the profession.

A Full-Circle Moment

One of Stein’s first mentors is now on his staff. When KSR reported that Andrew Coverdale was taking a job at Kentucky as the Wildcats’ pass game coordinator, the response was overwhelming. Anybody who has ever had any contact with the former Trinity play-caller had nothing but effusive praise to share, not only as an offensive mind but also as a great teacher and communicator.

“It’s pretty unreal, to be honest. Coach Cov, he means so much more to me than just a coach. He’s been a mentor of mine since I was 17, 18 years old,” Stein said.

“I was always so enamored with his ability to coach such detail of the game at the high school level. We were doing things at Trinity that not a lot of people were doing in 2006 and 2007. It was so much fun to play in his offense. He gave so much freedom to the quarterback. We were just on the cutting edge.

“We’ve stayed in contact ever since I was done playing. He’s always been a big role model to me on how to approach the game and how to coach people. So to be able to hire him at Kentucky is truly a full-circle moment. I’m so excited for him to be here. He’s not just a great coach. He’s an unbelievable person. He connects with players of all ages, all races, all religions, it doesn’t matter. Cov is a glue guy for a staff and a phenomenal football coach.”

Other Coaching Influences on Will Stein

Stein’s football journey started with Coverdale, but there were plenty of other stops across the country that led him back to Kentucky. Shawn Watson, currently the head coach at Wofford, was Stein’s offensive coordinator at Louisville, and the two worked together at Texas.

“He took the West Coast system and really simplified it at Louisville…. Extremely organized, great with utilizing personnel groupings, especially with 12 personnel, which we’ve done a good job over the years. His naked-boot game, play-action pass, I thought was really good. We had a great kill system at Louisville when I was a player,” said Stein. “That was a big influence on me for sure.”

Stein also crossed paths with Bobby Petrino, who originated the “Feed the Studs” catchphrase that’s caught on like wildfire across Big Blue Nation. That wasn’t the only thing he took from Petrino.

“Everybody was speaking the same language. If you did not speak in specific terms that Coach Petrino had laid out in the offense, you heard it. If we called it a single-block play-side combination between the guard and the center on a zone play, and you called it a cage, you would get called out,” said Stein.

Before earning his first chance to call plays at Lake Travis High School, Stein spent one season with Tom Herman at Texas and added a few more tools to his arsenal. “I did learn a lot from Tom in the RPO world and 11 personnel world, which that was big in that offense,” said Stein.

The lengthy chat went far beyond influences of Xs and Os. Take a little time to sit back and enjoy the entire enlightening conversation.