Will Stein Details Front Office Life: Minions and Google Restaurant Reviews

The college athletics world that we grew up with is very different than the one Will Stein inhabits. Paying players to attend a school wasn’t just a four-letter word. It was a potential death sentence for a program. Now, it is not only commonplace, but it’s also mandated and fully financed with money from the school.

It’s difficult for fans to understand how it all works. The easiest way to go about it is to compare this college structure to a professional one. There are similarities, with one big difference. Nobody has any idea how much these players are making.

Instead of collectively bargaining for a salary cap with transparent figures, college programs operate from lawsuit to lawsuit, with players on one-year deals that receive little to no scrutiny. So how are fans supposed to grasp what’s happening as coaches assemble rosters? I’ll let the Kentucky head coach explain.

Kentucky has an Army in its Front Office

Pat Biondo was the first person Will Stein hired to join him at Kentucky. The general manager is Stein’s righthand man who oversees an expansive front office operation that has one primary function: Get players. Biondo sits at the top of the chain of command, with Assistant GM Pete Nochta and Director of Player Personnel Jerret McElwain serving in senior roles. But they’re just one piece of the puzzle.

“We have an entire department dedicated to personnel, to acquiring talent and evaluating talent,” Stein said on Wednesday’s edition of KSR.

“I wish I could walk you guys back to basically our war room. There’s like freaking 20 minions back there to just watch film, and build lists and boards. They’re students, and a lot of them are unpaid, and they just love Kentucky football. They want to do whatever it takes to help and then they want to see themselves rise within this business and this profession.”

Between high school recruits and the transfer portal, thousands of players could become Wildcats. It’s up to this massive army of front office officials to narrow the initial scope before it gets to the seniors on the staff, who work with the coaches to make all of the right recruiting moves.

Using Value Like a Restaurant

Back to the original problem with this iteration of college athletics: Nobody knows what players are getting paid. Agents can be valuable tools to share asking prices, but their self-interest can paint a murky picture. So how does the Kentucky coaching staff know they aren’t overpaying for a player?

“We have to set our standard or our our market rate, compared to maybe other people. Like, what are we willing to pay on this person? And if it goes above, you have to be willing to cut bait. You have to,” said Stein.

“But it’s like I’ve told Pat and Pete, you know when you go on a Google review for a restaurant, and they’ve got the dollar signs? You got the $1 sign versus the $5 sign. There’s gonna be a few players that are $5 signs that we want. But if you pay a $5 sign player, they better come in here and be an impact player right away.”

It varies position by position and by roster need. Kentucky really needed offensive tackles this offseason, and they were willing to go out and spend to bring All-SEC left tackle Lance Heard to Lexington.

“He’s going to be like Tony’s here in Lexington, or going to Malone’s and buying the best steak that you can. You better wear your nice suit,” Stein joked.

A Constantly Changing Market

Each year, no matter how the rules may change, the cost of doing business increases. The demand to win remains the same. One big variable is what a player means to a specific school. As illustrated in a recent article from On3’s Wilson Alexander, what one school may see as their fourth cornerback, the other is willing to pay as a starter.

That typically varies from one conference to another. At Kentucky, it varied from one coaching staff to the next.

“Players were getting a certain amount. We liked this player, but we can go get two players for what the previous regime was thinking about paying this guy. When you see people getting the portal, it’s not just because they want to leave. It’s like, what are people willing to pay, and what are you willing to do for your roster? It’s a constant juggling act.”

Threading the needle to build a roster has never been more complicated. That is why Will Stein has assembled an enormous staff to modernize the Kentucky football front office operation.