Will Stein Embracing Kentucky and Louisville Offseason Trash Talk

Few people are as acutely aware of the hostility between the Kentucky and Louisville football fanbases than Will Stein. The Kentucky head coach grew up cheering for the Wildcats, then spent his college career playing for the Cardinals. He hasn’t been at his post in Lexington for long, but the rivalry trash talk is already heated. He loves it.

A few weeks ago, the trash talk got stirred up when Jake Nawrot, a four-star quarterback recruit, posed for a picture with Lamar Jackson’s Heisman Trophy during an unofficial visit to Kentucky. Louisville fans pointed and laughed. “Kentucky wants to be Louisville! Can you believe they’re taking credit for Lamar?!?!”

On Thursday, Stein was asked about the stink the photo stirred up during a conversation with James Streble on ESPN Louisville.

“I can’t believe y’all don’t remember that,” Stein joked. “I signed Lamar, I coached Lamar, I was literally on the sidelines when he won the Heisman, and I was at the ceremony. Y’all didn’t know that?”

“Hell no, I wasn’t there. I don’t know where anybody came up with that. That is the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard.”

Like most of you, Stein was surprised to see the photo when it popped up on social media. He explained how it came to be.

“Not one person in this building is claiming they coached Lamar Jackson besides Joe Miday. He was his strength coach there and Lamar got two replicas. Guess who he gave one of them to: Joe Miday. You’re crazy if you don’t think that’s something cool.”

There are coaches at Louisville and Kentucky who have experience at the other school. It’s amplified the intensity of the Governor’s Cup this offseason, and Stein is 100% here for it.

“I love the rivalry. This is what sports is all about. It’s about fans talking trash to each other. That’s the offseason. What else is going on? Fans are going to talk trash as they should, as I would talk trash to all of my buddies and they talked trash to me. It’s just a part of life… If you want to change the mindset, then go win games and put it on the field.”

Stein and his Rivalry Roots

Speaking of talking trash to his buddies, on Friday, Stein joined his old pal Steven Peake on Kentucky Roll Call. The two attended Trinity together. Peake asked Stein to relive his fourth quarter of the 2007 Class 6A State Championship Game, one the Rocks won in overtime over St. X, the alma mater of KRC’s other host, T.J. Walker. Classic. Just guys busting chops.

The three ran in the same circles for quite some time. Even though Stein briefly detoured to the red side, he’s grateful to be sitting in the head coach’s chair at the University of Kentucky.

“Without those experiences, I don’t know that I would be here,” Stein said. “I had a lot of great coaches that believed in me, that offered me a job to coach, and then you just find your way in the profession, and then you end up back at Kentucky. Everything happens for a reason, which is really cool. And again, to be here, to sit in this chair, to wear the blue and white again, is really surreal to me.”

Stein spent the weekend in Louisville at his parents’ place. His mother pulled out a box of old pictures. One after another, Stein was rocking Kentucky blue.

“It reminded me of, again, how special this place is, how special it is to represent Big Blue Nation in an unbelievable city of Lexington, to do it at a place that I love and grew up loving. It’s just an awesome opportunity. I’m looking forward to getting on the field on Saturday with the guys,” said Stein.