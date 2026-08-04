Will Stein Explains How Fourth Down Calls are like Playing Blackjack

The Kentucky football coach did not celebrate a recruiting win by posting a picture while holding a hand of cards. That was the Kentucky basketball coach. But Will Stein has experience counting to 21 and playing aggressively on fourth down. The two aren’t so different.

In the game of blackjack, one can go to the table and simply “play it by the book.” That’s not just a colloquialism. There is an actual chart on how you should play. You can even buy a card to bring with you to the casino to guide you while you gamble. Football coaches have created something similar for fourth down.

“Virtually everybody uses it now in college football, and even the NFL,” Will Stein shared with 11 Personnel. “The book really is like when you go to a blackjack table. Hey, what does what does the book say? What does the dealer say? They kind of tell you, ‘Yeah, you should probably hit,’ or, ‘You should stay.’ That is virtually what most of us go off of.”

Some guys prefer to play it old school and go with their gut. Kentucky football fans watched Mark Stoops struggle to find a happy medium between the two, particularly in 2024. One week, he punted the ball away to Georgia on fourth and short in the fourth quarter, a game the Cats lost. Two weeks later, he went for it on fourth and long, Kentucky connected on an explosive to Barion Brown, and the Wildcats upset Ole Miss.

“You can’t do both. Just like in blackjack, you’ve got to stick (with it). What are you gonna do on 13? What are you gonna do with these numbers? You either hit or you don’t, and you got to live by that,” said Stein.

“But you adjust it each week based on kicker ratings and things like Vegas spreads, and so there’s all these analytics that go into fourth downs, whether you are in a go or not. And so we’ll use those analytics just like we did at Oregon, and be really aggressive.”

In 2025, Oregon ranked in the Top-30 nationally in both fourth down attempts (32) and conversions (18). To ensure his coaching staff is prepared for the critical down, they rehearse various situations throughout the week.

“I’ll get our guys in a meeting room and basically put a TV copy on, and we’ll have Joe Sloan, Jay Bateman, and Parker Fleming basically call it based off the TV copy and just practice the game. Because that is one thing, there’s not enough situations and scenarios during practice to get ready as a coordinator or play caller.”

Will Stein will practice it on the field over the next month and rehearse it in meetings, but this fall will be the first time he has to make the call when the bullets are flying. You should not expect Kentucky to win every critical situation, but you can expect the Wildcats to be more aggressive with Stein at the helm.

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