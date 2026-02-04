Will Stein Grateful to be Back in Blue

In the updated Kentucky roster, you will find many coaches who once appeared on the Louisville football roster, including the new head coach. Wise guys on Floyd Street are referring to the Wildcats as “Louisville East.” Even though he once wore red and black, it took some time for Will Stein to get used to that color.

Even though he’s from Louisville, Stein grew up cheering for the Cats. The former Trinity quarterback did not get a chance to suit up for Kentucky, but he was willing to jump at an opportunity to walk on at Louisville. Still, it didn’t feel right initially.

“My entire childhood until about two months before I enrolled at Louisville, was Kentucky. I remember the first time I put on a Louisville sweatshirt. I went to the indoor facility there, watching their spring practice. It was just different. It’s different for me, different colors. I was never a red guy or black guy,” he shared during Monday’s Andy & Ari On3.

The Stein family had Kentucky football season tickets, Will’s father, Matt, played for UK in the 80s. The new Kentucky head coach remembers walking to the K House and through the old Nutter facility as a kid. Things have changed quite a bit since then, and more changes may be on the horizon.

“The Craft Center’s elite. It’s got everything that you want,” Steain remarked. “We’re in the works to try to make even more improvements to this for our players, which is really cool, but it is definitely a top-of-the-line place for recruits and for our own players and the staff.”

The $45 million Joe Craft Football Training Facility will turn 10 in July. After a decade, it’s probably due for a few tweaks.

Stein had to tweak his wardrobe over the years. It included some orange of different shades at Texas and UTSA, before he threw on some green in Eugene. He’s finally back in blue and it feels so good.

“It’s one of those things where everything works out for a reason. I’m a true believer in that,” Stein said. “I went there and had an unbelievable time, was able to stay in my home city, met my wife there, met Charlie Strong there, who got me to Texas, where I met Jeff Traylor. That helped me improve my coaching resume and taught me a ton; a big mentor of mine. Then I got to Oregon, and I’m back at Kentucky.

“I’m a firm believer that if you treat people the right way, do a great job where you’re at it, and good things can happen to you. It all has worked out. I’m back in the colors I wore until I was about 18.5 years old. Then I wore different colors for seven years, and now I’m back in blue, so it’s all good.”

